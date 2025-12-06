Chargers predicted to ‘bludgeon’ Eagles in front of primetime audience

The Los Angeles Chargers don’t have an easy task in front of them on Monday Night Football in Week 14.

Those Chargers, after all, won’t have a 100 percent healthy Justin Herbert at quarterback and might even turn to backup Trey Lance in short-yardage situations.

Herbert will attempt to play in the primetime game exactly one week removed from hand surgery that inserted screws to stabilize a fracture he suffered in his non-throwing hand after a bye.

What the Chargers should be able to do, though, is pound the ball on the ground with current breakout back Kimani Vidal, with a likely assist from first-round pick Omarion Hampton, too.

And it sure doesn't hurt that the Eagles didn’t exactly look good in this area last week.

Eagles vs. Chargers predictions get bold

Given the above, some NFL Week 14 predictions are more than happy to roll with the Chargers in rather emphatic fashion.

Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski heads up this idea by picking the Chargers to win, thanks to Hampton’s likely return and Vidal’s 126 yards last week:

“First-round runner Omarion Hampton is also expected back for Monday's contest. As a result, Jim Harbaugh can get back to basics and bludgeon an Eagles defense that just got destroyed at the point of attack by the Chicago Bears last weekend.”

The Eagles might be 8-4, but they have lost two in a row. And there’s plenty of evidence behind this one.

Last week, the Eagles coughed up a downright shocking 281 rushing yards and two scores on the ground during a loss to the Chicago Bears, surrendering an average of six yards per carry in the process. That helped the Bears dominate time of possession for more than 39 minutes.

Chargers are the ONLY team in the NFL, who have 2 Running Backs in the top 15 (by Rushing grade).



#11 Omarion Hampton

#12 Kimani Vidal



Pray, they both stay healthy. We need them down this stretch of December football especially with Herbert's hand injury. pic.twitter.com/Y699NsXEGM — Bolt Blitz (@matushka1976) December 3, 2025

It goes back farther, too. The week before that, the Eagles coughed up 125 yards and a score on a 4.0 average during a loss to a 6-6-1 Dallas Cowboys team.

So yes, there’s some reason to believe that Vidal can find some running room. And that’s especially the case if Hampton is really back on fresh legs, helping him get back to looking like an as-advertised first-round rusher, just like before his injury.

The Chargers will still need to play a complete game, but it certainly appears to swing things in their favor if a still-recovering Herbert has an elite rushing attack protecting him.

