Chargers' Jim Harbaugh Disagrees With Derwin James Suspension
The NFL suspended Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James without pay for one game after James was found to have repeatedly violated the NFL's rules meant to protect player health and safety. James appealed the suspension but lost.
James was flagged for multiple personal foul penalties during the Chargers' 20-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, and will now miss one game since he was suspended.
"Your continued disregard for NFL playing rules will not be tolerated," NFL vice president of Jon Runyan wrote to James, via Kris Rhim of ESPN . "Substantial penalties are warranted when players violate the rules intended to protect player safety on a repeated basis, particularly when the violations carry with them a significant risk of injury to an opposing player."
Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh said Wednesday that he does not agree with the suspension or that James was responsible for maliciously hitting Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth.
"I did not [agree with the suspension]," Harbaugh told reporters, via the Chargers on Youtube. "I thought there was mitigating circumstances to it. That was my opinion."
Harbaugh added that he does not believe James led with his helmet while going to tackle Freiermuth, but his shoulder first. He noted that James has gone out of his way to try and adhere to the NFL's rules, including reaching out to officials on his own accord over the summer.
"He does not want to hurt anybody, any other player that he plays," Harbaugh said. "He wants to do it exactly how the NFL wants people tackled in this game. There is nobody I respect more than Derwin James ... yeah, I'm disappointed."
“He is going out of his way, sometimes giving up yards so that he can not injure another player or hit them in the head.”
The suspension comes at a pivotal time as the Chargers get ready to face the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday. The Chiefs are not only one of the best teams in the league but a division rival. Going up against Kansas City without James is certainly not ideal, and could be tough while trying to defend this Patrick Mahomes-led offense. James will be eligible to return for the Chargers' fifth game of the season against the Denver Broncos.
More Chargers:
Chargers' Derwin James Loses Appeal, One-Game Suspension is Upheld
Former Padres Outfielder Tony Gwynn Jr. Claims San Diego Fans 'Still Hate the Chargers'