Former Chargers DL Signs With Dallas Cowboys: Report
Former Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Linval Joseph is reportedly signing with the Dallas Cowboys, per Josina Anderson.
The veteran DT was a free agent throughout much of the offseason, before reportedly agreeing to sign with the Cowboys. The 35-year-old is entering the 15th season of his NFL career, which began in 2010 when he was the New York Giants' second-round pick.
Joseph began his career in New York and was part of the Giants' 2011-12 Super Bowl-winning team during his sophomore season. After racking up 175 total tackles, nine sacks, and two forced fumbles over four years with the Giants, Joseph departed in free agency for the Minnesota Vikings.
The 6-foot-4, 329-pound DT had the lengthiest tenure of his career with the Vikings, where he proved to be a key piece of Mike Zimmer's defense. Joseph made the lone two Pro Bowls of his career with the Vikings in 2016 and 2017 after compiling 7.5 sacks and three forced fumbles over those two years.
Joseph would spend two more seasons with the Vikings before he was released from the team in March 2020. Joseph with the Chargers later that month on a two-year, $17 million deal. He appeared in all 16 games during his first season with the Chargers, compiling 62 total tackles. He did not record a sack, for the first time since his rookie season.
In his second season in Los Angeles, Joseph appeared in 14 games with 12 starts. He recorded 57 total tackles and 1.0 sacks.
Following his two seasons with the Chargers, Joseph remained unsigned for the first half of the 2022 season, before he signed with the Philadelphia Eagles in November. Joseph appeared in eight games for the Eagles, recording 20 total tackles and 0.5 sacks as he helped the Eagles reach the Super Bowl, where they fell to the Kansas City Chiefs.
In 2023, Joseph once again had to wait until November to sign with a team, signing with the Buffalo Bills. He recorded 12 tackles and one sack while appearing in seven games for Buffalo.
Now, Joseph is joining a Cowboys team that is coming off a disappointing loss to the Green Bay Packers in the wildcard round of the playoffs. He joins his teammate on the Bills, DT Jordan Phillips, who was acquired by the Cowboys a week ago.
