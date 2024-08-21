Chargers' Jim Harbaugh Compared Justin Herbert's Return to Hearing the 'Voice of Angels'
August has been a stressful month for the Chargers. Many of their key starters have landed on the injured list just before the start of the season. A big name on the injured list is starting quarterback Justin Herbert who was diagnosed with plantar fascia in his right foot on Aug. 1. He was seen wearing a protective boot for multiple weeks and did not participate in practice or the Chargers’ first two preseason games.
Monday’s practice provided some comfort to the Chargers’ community as Herbert was reportedly seen wearing a uniform and helmet. This is the first time Herbert has participated in practice this month. Even though Herbert will not start in the Chargers’ third preseason game this weekend against the Cowboys, it is a relief to hear that Pro Bowler Hebert has returned to practice.
Ari Meirov reported the news via X. He also reported that the Chargers released quarterback Max Duggan in order to make space for Herbert on the roster.
Discovering that Herbert was healthy and could return to practice provides reassurance for not only his teammates and fans, but Chargers’ head coach Jim Harbaugh. Harbaugh could not contain his joy when discussing with reporters how it felt to know that Herbert was healthy again.
“Great. It felt like the music should be playing. I thought I heard music, voices of angels maybe. It felt great,” Harbaugh said with a beaming smile to reporters in a press conference.
As of Monday, Herbert’s injury status on the Chargers’ injury report on ESPN lists him as questionable, alongside Joey Bosa, DJ Chark Jr., and Chris Rumph II. Even before Herbert returned to practice, his recovery was anticipated to be finished in time for Week 1 of the regular season. Now that Herbert is back to practice, he has a little less than a month to prepare for the regular season opener on Sept. 8.
The Chargers’ second-string quarterback Easton Stick started in the last two preseason games. The 28-year-old completed 50 percent of his passes (13-for-26) for 116 yards, throwing two interceptions and no touchdown passes. Despite struggling in the first two games, Stick has been named the starting quarterback for the third preseason game.
Although most teams opt to exclude their starting players from preseason games to preserve their health for the regular season, the Chargers’ two preseason losses show what the team could have been like without a healthy Herbert.