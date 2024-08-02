Former Chargers TE Signs With Divisional Rival
The Denver Broncos signed former Los Angeles Chargers tight end Hunter Kampmoyer on Friday and waived defensive tackle Brandon Matterson in a corresponding move.
Kampmoyer was an undrafted rookie who spent his first three seasons in Los Angeles. Though he remained mostly on the practice squad during his time with the Chargers, the Oregon product saw action in two regular season games.
He played in one contest as a rookie and another last season. Kampmoyer had no catches in the two appearances but had nine catches for 85 yards and a score for the Bolts in the preseason.
Kampmoyer stands at 6-foot-4 and caught 20 passes for 224 yards and four touchdowns during his time at Oregon.
Kampmoyer joins a tight end room featuring Adam Trautman, Greg Dulcich, Lucas Krull, Nate Adkins, and Thomas Yassmin. Trautman and Dulcich are the front end of the group. The Broncos re-signed Trautman this offseason to be Denver's tight end who can block and catch. Dulcich is the best pass-catcher of the crew.
The AFC West includes Super Bowl Champions, the Kansas City Chiefs as well as the Las Vegas Raiders and Chargers. The division is full of competition, and besides the Chiefs, any three of the other teams will be fighting for a spot in the playoffs. Of the four teams, Denver arguably has the weakest roster in the AFC West.
The acquisition of Kampmoyer will hopefully improve the back end of Denver's tight end room, but the most concerning point of the Broncos' offense is their quarterback situation.
As of now, Denver has no clear offensive leader. The impending question is whether rookie first-rounder Bo Nix, Zach Wilson, or Jarrett Stidham will win the quarterback competition. Broncos head coach Sean Payton likely won't make any final decisions until a few weeks into preseason contests.
The competition may be closing in between Bo Nix and Jarrett Stidham but nothing has been verified. Although Payton skipped Wilson's turn in the rotation on Thursday.
Stidham spoke of the ongoing quarterback competition to ESPN's Jeff Legwold.
"It's a healthy thing," Stidham said. "It's one of those things. Every year, their job upstairs is to bring in people they think can help the football team. And guys that are on the team, their job is to keep their job."
While the race for quarterback continues, the Broncos added an offensive weapon in former Chargers tight end Kampmoyer.