How Chargers' Easton Stick is Doing as Starter With Justin Herbert Hurt
Los Angeles Chargers backup quarterback Easton Stick is once again set to take charge of the offense after Justin Herbert suffered a plantar fascia injury in his right foot following Wednesday's practice.
Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh gave no update about Herbert's injury after Thursday's practice. With all the changes the franchise has undergone in the offseason, this is a major setback for the team that was on a path to becoming an electrifying presence in the league.
Stick took all the first-team reps in Thursday's practice while Max Duggan took the second-team reps. The backup quarterback's best moments of practice were during the seven-on-seven drills. Stick made a good read and made the pass to wideout Joshua Palmer in the end zone who was able to sneak past Asante Samuel Jr.
Stick also connected with rookie receiver Jaylen Johnson for a score on a crossing route and on a comeback route in 11-on-11 he hit rookie Brenden Rice. Stick displayed accuracy and good timing on various throws throughout practice.
“He was the same that he was the day before,” Harbaugh told The Athletic's Daniel Popper. “He attacks everything he does, the way he goes about his business is always top notch.”
Herbert's replacement, Stick, started the last four games of the 2023 season after the Oregon product fractured his index finger and was unable to return for the rest of the year. Stick was winless in all four contests.
Herbert's injury is cause for concern since it may have lasting effects throughout the season and the Chargers are in the middle of establishing a brand new offense.
"The interesting thing about a quarterback dealing with a right plantar fascia injury is that it's their plant leg," Chase Daniel said. "So when they're going back to drop, all their weight is in the back right heel and back right foot. So when you're up on your toes it makes it feel so much worse."
"I think this is a much bigger deal than the Chargers tweet seemed to lead on," Daniel continued. "Justin's going to miss the bulk of camp and he's just supposed to get in there and pick it up the first week?"
With Herbert out for potentially the entire preseason, things are looking bleak for the Chargers offense. Even if Herbert has a smooth recovery and can play by the start of the regular season, he and the rest of the offense may find it a difficult transition.