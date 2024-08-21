Jim Harbaugh Announces Starting QB For Chargers Final Preseason Game vs Cowboys
Despite two underwhelming preseason starts, Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh has tabbed Easton Stick as the team's starting quarterback for the team's final preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys this Saturday.
Stick has started the first two preseason games against the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams, and the offense has struggled under his lead. Stick went 5-13 for 31 yards and one interception against the Seahawks, and then went 8-13 for 85 yards and another interception versus the Rams. The Chargers' offense has yet to score a touchdown this preseason.
“I would like to see another week of improvement from Easton that I saw this week,” Harbaugh said of his decision to start Stick again.
Stick is the most experienced quarterback available as Justin Herbert remains sidelined with a plantar fascia injury. While Herbert is no longer wearing a boot and was seen throwing over the weekend, the Chargers do not have a solid backup they can count on yet.
Stick came in for the Chargers last season when Herbert dealt with a season-ending finger injury. While filling for Herbert in five games, Stick averaged just 6.5 yards per attempt as the Chargers lost all five games.
His play has been underwhelming, but the Chargers also have limited options at the backup quarterback position after releasing Max Duggan, who saw action in the first preseason game but not the second. Outside of Stick, the Chargers' other backup is Luis Perez.
Perez has seen action in each preseason game this summer but has yet to play in an NFL game. He has primarily earned experience through spring football leagues and was the United Football League leader in passing yards and passing touchdowns this past spring.
In his first preseason game, Perez went 5-12 for 61 yards. He then threw 13-20 for 78 yards against the Rams on Saturday. The Chargers coaching staff has been complimentary of what Perez has accomplished so far in a little over a week with the team, but it would be hard to rely on him at this point.
The good news for the Chargers is that Herbert is expected to return in time for the team's regular season opener against on Sep. 8. Still, it's worrisome that the team does not have a reliable insurance plan if Herbert has a setback or goes down at any point in the season.
