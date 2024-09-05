Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh Discusses Huge Test for Joe Alt in Week 1
Welcome to the NFL, Joe Alt.
Task No. 1: Take on Maxx Crosby
In his first NFL start, the Chargers' rookie offensive tackle will face Las Vegas Raiders edge rusher Maxx Crosby, who is one of the best pass rushers in the entire NFL.
Crosby has made three straight Pro Bowls thanks to his ability to disrupt offensive lines and opposing quarterbacks. He has over 12 sacks, 22 tackles for loss, and multiple forced fumbles in each of the last two seasons, and one of the league's best playmakers on the defensive side of the ball.
Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh understands that is a great test for Alt, but also believes the rookie is prepared to take on Crosby.
"There can't be a bigger test right out of the gate," Harbaugh said, via The Athletic's Daniel Popper. "Joe's prepared for it. I can't wait to watch him compete, starting out against a premiere edge player in this game — in the history of the game, really."
Harbaugh added of Crosby: "He presents a challenge. He's great against the run, he's great against the pass. He's as physical and as slippery as a guy could be. Both at the same time. When he chooses, you've got to be on your details, your technique, to have success or get a stalemate. That is success against a guy like Maxx Crosby."
Alt was widely viewed as the top offensive lineman prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft — a draft full of highly-coveted prospects along the offensive line. The 6-foot-8 tackle was the No. 5 overall pick in this year's draft and the top lineman off the board. He joins the Chargers out of Notre Dame, where he was a unanimous All-American in 2023.
Taking on the Raiders in Week 1 is a relatively favorable matchup for the Chargers in Harbaugh's first game as head coach, but Alt will be responsible for one of the toughest matchups in the game. He could very well have some rookie moments — especially against Crosby — but this early test should ultimately prepare him to take on players like T.J. Watt, Myles Garrett, Trey Hendrickson, and Matthew Judon later in the season.
