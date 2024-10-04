Los Angeles Chargers go a shocking route early in 2025 NFL mock draft
Pro Football Focus is into the full swing of football season and is producing mock drafts. In its latest 2025 mock, PFF has Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty being selected 12th overall by the Los Angeles Chargers.
The Chargers realized they hung onto former head coach Brandon Staley for far too long after the 2023 season and decided to bring Jim Harbaugh back to the NFL to coach the team he once played for. Along with Harbaugh came offensive coordinator Greg Roman, who will be employed for as long as there is a Harbaugh with a job.
Roman is associated with one word in the NFL: run. So, the Chargers added almost every free agent from Roman's four-year tenure with the Baltimore Ravens — including running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards. However, Dobbins is on a one-year deal after playing in just 24 of his first 68 games due to injury. So, how realistic would the Heisman candidate at No. 12 be?
This past April, Los Angeles owned the fifth overall pick and were in dire need of a wide receiver. Yet the Bolts opted to select Notre Dame offensive tackle Joe Alt to start opposite Rashawn Slater. One pick later, the New York Giants nabbed Malik Nabers from LSU.
Through three games, Nabers has 35 catches for 386 yards and three touchdowns. With the 34th overall pick, the Chargers nabbed Ladd McConkey out of Georgia. McConkey and fifth-year quarterback Justin Herbert have developed some chemistry, but only to the tune of 15 catches for 176 yards and two touchdowns.
Some people with Herbert at quarterback would look at those numbers and shake their heads, but not Harbaugh and Roman. Alt looks like a future All-Pro already and the Chargers are physical at the line of scrimmage, which is music to those to men's ears.
When April comes back around, the Chargers will be in need of a receiver again. However, that won't disuade Los Angeles from selecting Jeanty if he's available at whatever spot they end up drafting from.
First of all, Jeanty has 845 yards and 13 touchdowns through four games this season — including 10.3 yards per carry. Secondly, teams clearly don't trust Edwards as an RB1. If you need proof, check the box score from the 2023 AFC Championship and see who's in Baltimore's backfield now.
According to PFF, selecting Jeanty would mean passing on three other first-round receivers: Missouri's Luther Burden III, Texas's Isaiah Bond and Ohio State's Emeka Egbuka. It would also mean missing out on Arizona's Tetairoa McMilan.
With all of that being said, this hypothetical marriage comes down to the final standings and how March's free agency plays out.
Dobbins, James Conner, Aaron Jones, Najee Harris, A.J. Dillon, Nick Chubb, Javonte Williams, Cam Akers, Chuba Hubbard and Elijah Mitchell are the notable running backs exoected to be available this spring accoridng to Spotrac, and the Chargers are expected to have $78,036,478 in cap space.
However, that's before considering nine of Los Angeles's rotation players, including Dobbins and edge rusher Khalil Mack, are set to be free agents.
Bottom line, Jeanty to the Chargers in the first round is not a crazy thought whatsoever. There is a stigma in the NFL about drafting a running back in the first round and Los Angeles won't care. They also have a chance to be drafting in the top 16. Plus, the Chargers will likely have the money to pursue either Stefon Diggs, Tee Higgins, Amari Cooper, or Marquise "Hollywood" Brown.
If Jeanty ends up with Harbaugh and Roman, defenses are going to have some long Sundays.