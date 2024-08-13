Michigan HC Reveals Chargers' Jim Harbaugh Will No Longer Be Honorary Captain: Report
Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh will no longer serve as Michigan football's honorary captain during the Wolverines' Week 1 game against Fresno State, Michigan football head coach Sherrone Moore reportedly said Tuesday, per On 3's Anthony Broome.
Harbaugh just led the Wolverines to a College Football Playoff National Championship title in January, before deciding to return to the NFL and become the Chargers' head coach. Michigan originally announced Saturday that Harbaugh would come back to Ann Arbor to be the team's honorary captain as the school planned to bring back numerous alumni.
Harbaugh reportedly chose to stay "in the foxhole" with the Chargers rather than return to Michigan. The game is just eight days before Harbaugh's first game as the Chargers' head coach, when the Chargers take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sep. 8.
The NCAA recently issued a four-year, show-cause order that will effectively prevent Harbaugh from coaching college football until 2028. Harbaugh was punished for contacting recruits and players during the COVID-19 dead period.
Harbaugh responded to the punishment last week saying, “I’m stopping the engagement there with commenting but my hope is that one day college athletics will be about what’s best for young men and young women."
The former Wolverines coach also responded to allegations earlier in the week that suggested Harbaugh participated in Michigan's sign-stealing scandal. "Never lie. Never cheat. Never steal. I was raised with that lesson. I have raised my family on that lesson. I have preached that lesson to the teams that I've coached. No one's perfect. If you stumble, you apologize and make it right."
"Today, I do not apologize. I did not participate, was not aware nor complicit in those said allegations," Harbaugh added.
Harbaugh was suspended twice during the 2023 season with Michigan, given one self-imposed three-game suspension by Michigan for the recruiting violations, and another three-game suspension by the Big Ten for the sign-stealing scandal.
Even with these suspensions, Harbaugh led the Wolverines to an undefeated season and the championship. Overall, Harbaugh led Michigan to an 86-25 record, three Big Ten championships, and one national championship during nine seasons in Ann Arbor. He was previously named the Big Ten and AP College Football Coach of the Year.
Rather than return to his alma mater once more, Harbaugh opted to remain in the present as he begins his coaching tenure with the Chargers next month.