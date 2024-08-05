Multiple Chargers Players Not Available For Practice
Multiple starters were absent from the Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday.
Injuries have already plagued the Bolts before the season even begins. Quarterback Justin Herbert, Joey Bosa, Derwin James Jr., Ladd McConkey, Trey Pipkins, Jamaree Salyer, and Ben Mason were absent from Monday's practice. It's unclear whether starting safety James is dealing with an injury since no information has been disclosed about his absence from practice.
James and Bosa both had phenomenal outings against the Rams in their joint practice with the city rival on Sunday. Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter hoped the edge rushers would be the strength of his defense this year. On Sunday, Bosa and Khalil Mack were the pillars of the unit.
"We have these guys who are elite rushers and elite edge guys," Minter said via the team's transcript. "We expect those guys that are your 'best players' to lead the charge and play the best."
Unfortunately, Bosa eventually left the practice with a left wrist or hand injury. If it's a serious injury, it'll definitely be a setback for the Chargers defense.
"Joey is a monster. Him and Khalil," Minter said. "When you take this job you're like, 'OK, you've got Bosa and Mack' and you start thinking about the possibilities of what that could look like. Then it looks like that.
Bosa is hungry to make a comeback this year and his performance on Sunday was evidence of his eagerness to do so.
James, the leader of the secondary, was involved in several big plays from practice. The hope is that James' absence from practice on Monday is not due to an injury.
Backup quarterback Easton Stick played with the first-team offense while Herbert dealt with a plantar fascia injury in his foot.
"Nothing beats reps … I'm grateful to be getting those right now," Sitck said. "My job is to continue to make sure the offense is moving forward and we're getting ready for the season.
Once the ball is snapped, I can't play like Justin can," Stick said with a laugh. "There are very few people in the world who can do what Justin Herbert does.
The injuries are cause for concern since the entire franchise underwent several changes in the offseason. The timetable for Herbert's injury is that he will be ready to go by the start of the season but he will be expected to jump into a brand new offense.
From a brand new coaching staff to new players and a new facility, the Chargers are running out of time to find their new normal.