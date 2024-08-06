Newly-Acquired Chargers CB is Becoming Training Camp Star
Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Kristian Fulton shined for the second day in a row at Chargers training camp. Fulton, who has starred throughout much of camp so far, came away with two interceptions during Monday's practice at The Bolt in El Segundo, California.
Fulton picked off passes from quarterbacks Max Duggan and Easton Stick, who are each seeing increased playing time as starter Justin Herbert battles a plantar fascia injury in his right foot. Herbert will miss at least two weeks of camp.
Fulton, however, has not just excelled while going up against backup quarterbacks this season. He also came away with a pick during Sunday's joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams, nabbing a pass teammate Tuli Tuipulotu tipped in the air. Fulton has now combined for four interceptions during camp, with all of them coming in the last three practices as he continues to build momentum heading into the regular season.
The Chargers addition has done so well that he has earned praise from defensive coordinator Jesse Minter and safety Derwin James this summer, with James even calling him a "ball hawk."
The 25-year-old cornerback is entering his fifth NFL season after a tough year with the Tennessee Titans in 2023. The former second-round pick out of LSU had the worst year of his career in 2023, and the Titans let him walk after the season.
During last season, Fulton allowed quarterbacks to complete 75.5 percent of their passes while targeting him in coverage. He gave up a 114.1 passer rating, despite never allowing a completion rate over 70 percent or a passer rating above 100 in his three seasons prior. He also did not produce an interception for the first time in his career. Fulton did battle a hamstring injury for much of the season which could have easily prevented him from keeping up with receivers like he normally would.
Before the 2023 campaign, Fulton allowed opposing passers to complete 51.4 percent of their passes against him in 2021 with a 71.3 rating, and 52.4 percent of their passes for an 82.8 rating in 2022.
Fulton signed with the Chargers this offseason in hopes of a redeeming season. He joined the Chargers on a one-year deal, which will give him the chance to earn a long-term extension if he puts in another good season.
The 6-foot corner will get his first chance when the Chargers begin the regular season on Sep. 8 with a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at home at SoFi Stadium.