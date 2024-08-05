Chargers' Derwin James on Newly Acquired Cornerback, 'Ball Hawk'
Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Kristian Fulton continues to make a strong impression through the first two weeks of training camp. The Chargers signed the former Tennessee Titans cornerback on a one-year "prove it" deal this offseason, and he has made the most of the opportunity this offseason.
Fulton was one of several Chargers defenders who stood out during the Bolts' first joint practice against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday as he recorded an interception off a tipped pass from Tuli Tuipulotu. He went up against wide receivers including Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp, holding his ground against two great receivers.
Fulton played a part in the Chargers' defense racking up six turnovers, even while going up against Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl-winning quarterback Matthew Stafford.
Fulton earned praise from his teammate Derwin James, one of the leaders of the defense and secondary, after practice on Sunday.
"Ball hawk," James told reporters. "Around the ball, ball manic. Everything you name it. He's making a lot of plays ... he's playing fast."
The 25-year-old cornerback will look to rebound from a down year with the Titans in 2023. For the first time in his career, Fulton did not force an interception or turnover. Fulton also gave up the highest completion rate and passer rating to opposing quarterbacks, allowing passers to complete 75.5% of their passes for a 114.1 rating.
These were significantly worse than Fulton's second and third NFL seasons. As a sophomore, Fulton allowed quarterbacks to complete just 51.4% of their passes against him for a rating of 71.3 while adding two interceptions and 14 pass deflections. The following year, opposing quarterbacks completed 52.4% of their passes against him for an 82.8 rating.
According to defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, Fulton is coming into this season with a "boulder on his shoulder" coming off of a down year. If Fulton continues to look strong through training camp, he should become the Chargers' second starting cornerback opposite of Asante Samuel Jr. With a good year, Fulton could even earn a long-term deal with the Chargers or another team.
Outside of Fulton, several other Chargers defenders put on a show during joint practice against the Rams. Samuel, Nick Niemann, and Denzel Perryman each came up with interviews, and cornerback Ja'Sir Taylor has also improved heading into his third NFL season.