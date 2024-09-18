NFL Insider 'All In' on Chargers Playing 'Smash Mouth' Football
The Los Angeles Chargers have shocked many people through two weeks of the season. At 2-0, they are tied for first place in their division, which the Kansas City Chiefs have owned for nearly a decade.
The Chargers got tired of being beaten down by the Cheifs and went out and got the hottest and best head coach on the open market, Jim Harbaugh.
From day one, Harbaugh has changed the culture of the Charger organization. For two weeks, it has worked wonders. The media loves what they've seen from Harbaugh's Chargers, including former NFL player turned NFL analyst Emmanuel Acho.
In his show "The Facility," Acho said he is 'all in' on Harbaugh's Chargers.
"I'm all in on the Chargers," said Acho. "Jim Harbaugh, to me, is greater than the deficiencies of Justin Herbert for those who think there are deficiencies. Jim Harbaugh is a winner at every level. In an era of soft and glamorous football, Jim Harbaugh is tough and he is gritty. Everybody went right, this air raid offense and Harbaugh said that's cute. Ya'll build linebackers that are 6 feet, 210 pounds, and can run. I'm going to build three tight end sets, and I'm going to run smash mouth, lead, powers, isos, duos, and dare you to stop us. I love what Harbaugh is doing because it is a copycat league, and Harbaugh wants to stand alone and stand different."
Over the years, Acho has been known as a hater of star quarterback Justin Herbert, calling him a "social media quarterback " and even saying that Dolphins Pro Bowler Tua Tagovailoa is a superior quarterback.
However, in this segment, Acho praises Harbaugh and says that he has improved the team's culture. L.A. hoped for that in this hire, and they have gotten it in no time.
Harbaugh is a proven winner, and his track record speaks for itself. The 60-year-old head coach has all the tools to lead the Bolts to new heights, and so far, they are one of the hottest teams in the league. He is no stranger to turning teams or programs around, and so far, he is well on his way to doing so with L.A.
Harbaugh is truly one of a kind. While everyone is zigging, he is zagging. He knows what it takes to win football games, even though they are sometimes not pretty.
