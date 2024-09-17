NFL Power Rankings: Where do the Chargers Stack Up After Remaining Undefeated?
The Los Angeles Chargers are 2-0 after two weeks of the season, and they have looked fantastic in the process. Granted, the Chargers are playing mediocre teams at best, but they have easily handled their two opponents, especially their Week 2 opponents, the Carolina Panthers.
The Chargers entered Bank of America Stadium on Sunday and manhandled the lowly Panthers 26-3. The Chargers were spectacular from start to finish, and as they enter Week 3, they have climbed up many national outlets' power rankings.
Week 2 is in the books, and as we enter Week 3, the Chargers are considered one of the better teams in the NFL.
Pro Football Talk has the Chargers at No. 15, jumping three spots. ESPN has them at No. 8 after they were No. 25 the week before, and NFL.com has them at No. 7, jumping five spots from the previous week.
L.A. is handling business and looking like a formidable team. Eric Edholm of NFL.com loves how the Chargers look under their new regime.
"Among the signs that things are different under Jim Harbaugh: The team has allowed 13 points through two games and has run the ball three times for every two passes attempted. On the first part, playing the Raiders and Panthers has a little something to do with that, but there's no question the defense is playing a different brand of ball than it has in some time.
To the second point, recent iterations of the Chargers' offense had it at an inverse pass-run ratio, often putting way too much on Justin Herbert's plate and not taking advantage of the team's strength on the offensive line. This squad might not be special in many ways, but it's absolutely maximizing its strengths and minimizing its likely weaknesses. That's been a big part of the 2-0 start. Now, with the unbeaten Steelers and Chiefs on deck, we'll find out how good this Bolts team really is."
The Chargers are different from how they looked just a year ago. Head coach Jim Harbaugh has changed the culture in the organization and the locker room.
Coaching matters in the NFL, and it's clear that Harbaugh is a slam-dunk hire. That was evident from the second they hired him. Harbaugh knows what it's like and what it takes to win football games. It may not be pretty, but he gets the job done.
The Chargers' first real test is this week against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and we'll find out how real they are.
