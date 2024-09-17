Chargers News: Quentin Johnston Reacts to Steep Criticism After Huge Game Against Panthers
On the first drive of the game Sunday, Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston hauled in a 29-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Justin Herbert. Facing tight man-to-man coverage against Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn, Johnston beat Horn to the inside to catch the touchdown.
During the second quarterback, Johnston found an opening in the end zone and caught another touchdown pass from Herbert, this one for five yards.
Johnston finished the game with five receptions for 51 yards and two touchdowns, leading the Chargers in receiving during the game.
It was the performance the Chargers had been waiting to see from Johnston since they drafted him No. 21 overall out of TCU in the 2023 NFL Draft.
During his rookie season, Johnston did not live up to his status as a first-round pick. He caught 67 receptions for 431 yards and just two touchdowns. Fourteen other rookies finished the season with more receiving yards than Johnston, including running back Bijan Robinson.
Due to his lack of success, Johnston received heavy criticism from the media, with the belief that he could become a bust if he didn't improve.
Johnston acknowledged after Sunday's breakout performance that he has seen those comments since his rookie season. He had seen the talk on social media, as it seemed to follow him.
“You see that type of stuff from the middle of the season last year all the way up until you get a chance to prove yourself again,” Johnston said, via Daniel Popper of The Athletic. “That’s always there, just in front of your face. You can’t run from it. You can’t really do anything but keep working. Go through it and then work to prove everybody wrong.”
Johnston's teammates — including his quarterback — were happy to see him succeed Sunday afternoon.
"It was awesome to see," Herbert said after the game.
"We believe in him so much and we've seen that from him in camp, OTAs, he's gone up and made plays," Herbert said, via the Chargers. "It was only a matter of time before we saw it on the big stage. I'm happy for him. Really excited for him, I know it's only the beginning."
Head coach Jim Harbaugh also added that he was excited to see Johnston's success during the game, and gave Johnston one of the game balls following the win.
With the Chargers receiving core limited after placing D.J. Chark on injured reserve and the offseason departures of Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, Johnston should continue to get opportunities to rebound from his rookie season and prove the critics wrong.
