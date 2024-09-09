NFL Weighs In On Potential Suspensions For Chargers Players Following Fight vs Raiders
The NFL is not expected to suspend any of the Las Vegas Raiders or Los Angeles Chargers players who took part in Sunday's fight that broke out late in the fourth quarter between the two teams, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
Chargers' wide receiver Quentin Johnston and Raiders' Marcus Epps were among the other players involved in the fight.
The fight broke out after running back Gus Edwards was unable to convert a two-point conversion attempt on the ground. The Chargers had just scored a touchdown on a pass to rookie wide receiver Ladd McConkey, who slipped by two defenders to make his first trip to the end zone. Even with the failed two-point attempt, the Chargers still took a 22-10 lead, enough for the win.
Raiders defensive back Jack Jones and Chargers wide receiver Joshua Palmer were both ejected from the game after the fight. They were ejected after an official review of the play was conducted from New York. Neither Jones nor Palmer are expected to get suspended, but both could still be subject to fines.
"It's not personal. There's no bad blood," Palmer said after the game, via ESPN's Kris Rhim. "UFC guys beat up each other for a living, then they go back and shake hands. Especially in football, it's nothing like that. But it's not personal at all. We just do our job as hard as we can. We're not trying to hurt anybody"
Palmer was surprised that he was ejected because he said he did not throw any punches but instead was there to support and help his teammates. Several other Chargers, including Harbaugh and linebackers coach Navorro Bowman, came in to help break up the conflict.
Even with the fight, the conflict was not enough to dim the mood amid the victory for the Chargers. The Chargers, who lost their last five games of the 2023 season as they finished 5-12, earned their first win in Harbaugh's first game as head coach.
In true Harbaugh fashion, the running game and defense carried the team to victory as the revamped culture already seems to have set in the organization. Harbaugh and general manager Joe Hortiz were given the game balls by owner Dean Spanos, as the Chargers celebrated a new era starting off well for the team.
