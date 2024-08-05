Chargers' OC Offers Update on J.K. Dobbins' Recovery
Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Greg Roman provided a positive update regarding running back J.K. Dobbins on Sunday. Dobbins is set to return relatively soon from a torn Achilles.
"I think he's doing good, he's right on schedule," Roman said. "Feeling really good about J.K. Love his spirit, he's a great football player. He's on track. He's been really diligent with his rehab throughout the whole course of the year."
Dobbins signed a one-year contract with the Chargers with a base value of $1.61 million during the offseason. The former Baltimore running back has struggled to stay healthy for the last three seasons, essentially a majority of his NFL career.
The Ohio State product has had his promising moments on the field but he has been extremely limited in playing time due to injury. Dobbins has only played a total of nine games in the last three seasons. In 2020, he had a standout rookie season where he averaged 5.8 yards per carry and totaled over 800 rushing yards.
Dobbins and Gus Edwards are the new faces of the running back room. The two backs were teammates in Baltimore so they've worked together before. Edwards is set to be the starter for Los Angeles; however, NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah believes Dobbins is the star of the two.
“If you’re getting ready for your fantasy football season, draft J.K. Dobbins," Jeremiah said via the Move The Sticks podcast. “J.K. Dobbins, when he’s been healthy has been really good. J.K. Dobbins has zero adjustments to the offense.”
"I like Gus Edwards, and I know he’s another one who’s familiar with the offense, who is big and can be the vulture to go down and steal touchdowns. J.K. Dobbins, if he’s healthy, he is the most talented back on that roster and he will have a monster season, provided he can stay healthy,” Jeremiah added.
To many, Dobbins has been labeled as an injury-prone player but if he can perform well and consistently this season in Los Angeles it's likely he can cash in on a new deal after the season.
Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Greg Roman want a physical offense this season thus utilizing the running backs are necessary to establish that identity. Though Edwards may be the starter at the beginning of the season, it wouldn't be surprising if Dobbins emerges as the frontrunner of the group if he can stay healthy.