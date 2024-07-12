One Chargers RB May Be Leading Battle To Be Starter in 2024
The Los Angeles Chargers are planning to put more of an emphasis on the running back this coming season following the hiring of new head coach Jim Harbaugh. Harbaugh-led teams typically prioritize running the ball to set up the pass, giving the Chargers a clear idea of how the offense may look.
The Bolts brought in a few new pieces to work with in the backfield after letting veteran Austin Ekeler walk in free agency. Los Angeles will likely use a running back by committee approach but they have multiple options to head up the charge.
Daniel Popper of The Athletic believes that one specific running back is the leading candidate to start games this season. That would be Gus Edwards, who signed with the team during the offseason.
"I see Edwards as the clear lead back. The secondary touches are open for competition, though if Dobbins is healthy, I think he wins that job. Edwards was nursing an injury in the spring, but according to Harbaugh, he should be ready for camp."
Part of this thought from Popper is that J.K. Dobbins may still be recovering from the injury that he suffered last season. He tore his Achilles in Week 1 with the Baltimore Ravens and was out for the remainder of the season.
Dobbins has been working to return to full strength but for now, Edwards may be the clear starter. He was also with the Ravens last season, posting 810 yards and 13 touchdowns on 198 carries.
Both running backs have worked with the Chargers' new offensive coordinator Greg Roman, giving them a sense of familiarity heading into the season. Los Angeles has a good problem to have regarding who starts games and both running backs seem to be major parts of what the Bolts want to accomplish on the ground this year.
