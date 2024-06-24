One Element Will Define Jim Harbaugh's Success In Year One With Chargers
With new head coach Jim Harbaugh now in the mix, the Los Angeles Chargers roster building will and has looked very different. They have prioritized building out their offensive line to establish the run-first system that Harbaugh loves to use.
Los Angeles already had a few good options along the offensive line and drafted tackle Joe Alt with the No. 5 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. He will be a crucial player to watch going forward under Harbaugh, helping to build the culture that the new coach wants.
Travis Wakeman of Sporting News believes that Alt will be one of the more important pieces for the Bolts in their building for the future.
"We'll start in the most obvious place. Those who have followed Harbaugh's career know how much he believes in a strong offensive line, and that is why Joe Alt was the team's first-round selection and not Malik Nabers or Rome Odunze. Alt will combine with Rashawn Slater to form one of the more impressive tackle combinations in the league and this team should have a great O-Line."
Alt was the most NFL-ready player in the entire draft class and the Chargers were ecstatic to land his services. He gives them a large presence to protect star quarterback Justin Herbert with, adding to the style that Harbaugh uses.
If Alt can play up to his draft placement, the Chargers will have gotten themselves a steal of a pick. There aren't a lot of reasons why he will be a bust and working with Harbaugh, Alt couldn't have asked for a better head coach.
