Overreactions After Chargers 0-2 Preseason Start
The Los Angeles Chargers have started their preseason campaign 0-2. After a disappointing 2023-24 season, the Chargers fired former head coach Brandon Staley in favor of College Football National Championship winning coach Jim Harbaugh.
The expectations for the Chargers this regular season is to see an improvement in their win/loss record and to secure a spot in the playoffs. Although the Chargers have not played the majority of their starters this preseason, there are some overreactions that could be made after both showings on the field.
A major issue for the Chargers last season was their ability to establish a consistent run game. Harbaugh was able to put together the No. 1 rushing attack last year during his time at the University of Michigan, something the Chargers expect to have carry over in Los Angeles.
In their first preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks, though, the Chargers were not able to establish an efficient run game. Second year player Jarret Patterson and rookie Kimani Vidal were the featured running backs in the first two games. Although the rushing attack didn’t look great in those first two outings, the Chargers did add veteran running back Gus Edwards in the offseason who will look to add some physicality to this offense.
The initial showing of this Chargers running game wasn’t very impressive but with players like Gus Edwards and recently acquired wildcard J.K. Dobbins, this team will have the tools to improve on the ground.
The most alarming takeaway from the Chargers preseason so far is that there are still a number of question marks surrounding this team’s wide receiver depth.
Last season, L.A. failed to maximize franchise quarterback Justin Herbert’s ability to make plays due to the lack of talent and consistency in the wide receiver room.
Keenan Allen, the Chargers' most productive wide receiver last season, was traded to the Chicago Bears in the offseason. This move left Herbert with a wide receiver room that consists of Joshua Palmer, rookie Ladd McConkey, Cornelius Johnson, and former first-round selection who has been very disappointing up to this point, Quentin Johnston.
The Chargers will have a better idea of what the offense looks like after Herbert and the other starters are able to take the field this preseason. It is likely the Chargers will be able to manifest the run game they desperately needed a season ago under the coaching philosophies of Harbaugh. However, it still seems like Herbert will have his work cut out for him this season as he looks to find his No. 1 option this upcoming season.
