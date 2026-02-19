Chargers Break Big Trend in New Mock Draft Thanks to Free Agency Concerns

While most of the focus for the Los Angeles Chargers will be placed upon the offense, there's some major decisions that need to be made on defense. With Jesse Minter out and Chris O'Leary taking over, the Bolts have to decide on the futures of two pass rushers: Khalil Mack and Odafe Oweh.

Mack, the future Hall of Famer, compiled 5.5 sacks in 12 games this past season. While nearing 35 years of age, some wonder if Mack is considering retirement. If not, the Chargers would have more than enough money to retain their veteran pass rusher for another year. Last offseason, Mack and the Chargers agreed to a one year deal worth $18 million. It'll be nearly the same this year, as Spotrac has Mack's value set at $18.4 million.

Now comes Oweh, whom the Chargers acquired before the trade deadline from the Baltimore Ravens. It should be a priority for the Chargers to re-sign Oweh, or else the trade would be lost. However, the danger of losing him to Baltimore, where Minter is now the head coach, is real.

What's the contingency plan? The Chargers could obviously find another free agent pass rusher in the event they can't re-sign Mack and/or Oweh. Then comes the draft, where they might be able to do something that hasn't happened in the Joe Hortiz-Jim Harbaugh era yet: selecting a defensive player within the first two rounds.

Daniel Popper of the Athletic had the Bolts selecting a young pass rusher for the Chargers to mold.

Chargers go defense in first round of new mock draft

With the Chargers at No. 22 overall, Popper had them selecting Auburn edge rusher Keldric Faulk.

"Since taking over in 2024, GM Joe Hortiz and coach Jim Harbaugh have not taken a defensive player in the first two rounds of the draft," Popper wrote. "That was a fine strategy when they had Jesse Minter, a defensive coordinator who proved capable of doing more with less from a personnel standpoint. But now Minter is gone, and the Chargers have a first-year play caller in new defensive coordinator Chris O’Leary. They need to invest in defensive talent. As it stands, edge rushers Odafe Oweh and Khalil Mack are headed for free agency."

I tend to like defensive linemen who can blow up blocks and quarterbacks and running backs from any gap, so I'm Team Keldric Faulk. Dude is ORNERY. pic.twitter.com/5zcnQ3rk5K — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) February 17, 2026

While the possibility of losing Mack and Oweh are real, Tuli Tuipulotu is still rostered. Tuipulotu, who led the Chargers with 13 sacks in 2025, could receive an extension as he's set to be a free agent next year. Adding Faulk would be beneficial.

"Faulk gives the Chargers a player to groom in the edge room. He has alignment versatility that will pair well with the flexible Tuli Tuipulotu, who has been very successful kicking inside on pass-rush downs in his career."

Faulk had 5 tackles for a loss and 2 sacks in 2025, while appearing in 12 games. His best season came in 2024, when he had 11 tackles for a loss 7 sacks. In three years at Auburn, Faulk compiled 19.5 tackles for a loss and 10 sacks. Standing at 6'6, 285 pounds, Faulk is a monster that would wreak havoc on opposing offensive lines.

If all else fails, Faulk wouldn't be a bad fallback option.

