Chargers Rookie Ladd McConkey in Top 10 of Important Stat
Despite a crushing 20-10 loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Los Angeles Chargers have already exceeded expectations.
Under new head coach Jim Harbaugh, the Chargers look completely different from the team fans saw last season, particularly when it comes to defense and the run game.
Running back J.K. Dobbins currently leads the NFL at 7.4 yards per carry, having recorded three games with 40+ rushing yards. And he's doing this with only 42 carries.
While Harbaugh is putting more of an emphasis on rushing, there is still room for the passing game. And one of the biggest surprises has been rookie wide receiver Ladd McConkey.
A product of the Georgia Bulldogs, McConkey was a standout player from day one. In his freshman season, he recorded 31 receptions for 447 yards and five touchdowns. Additionally, he rushed for 44 yards and one touchdown.
McConkey blew up in his sophomore year, nearly doubling his output. He made 58 receptions for 762 yards and seven touchdowns while also rushing for 134 yards and two touchdowns. He was named second-team All-SEC.
Despite missing significant time of his final year due to injury, McConkey was still impressive. In nine games, he made 30 receptions for 478 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 38 yards and one touchdown.
McConkey has continued this excellence with the Chargers, who selected him in the 2024 NFL Draft with the 34th overall pick in the second round after trading up for the pick with the New England Patriots.
The Georgia native has become one of quarterback Justin Herbert's top options and one of the best rookie wide receivers in the NFL.
"Ladd McConkey has quickly adjusted to life in the NFL," Eric Smith of Chargers.com said. "Through three games, the rookie wide receiver has 10 catches for 109 yards and a touchdown on 17 targets."
"Among all NFL wide receivers with at least 17 targets, McConkey ranks ninth overall with a Pro Football Focus grade of 74.9. McConkey is also second among rookies in that stat, behind only Malik Nabers (80.0 grade)."
Currently, the Top 3 wide receivers in the NFL according to Pro Football Focus are Chris Godwin of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (90.8), Nico Collins of the Houston Texans (90.1), and Chris Olave of the New Orleans Saints (89.9).
With Joshua Palmer questionable and DJ Chark Jr. on IR, McConkey is in an excellent position to continue to excel as the Chargers go on to face the Kansas City Chiefs.
More Chargers: Los Angeles' Derwin James Loses Appeal, One-Game Suspension is Upheld