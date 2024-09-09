Chargers News: Joe Alt Did Something to Maxx Crosby For First Time Since 2022 in NFL Debut
Los Angeles Chargers rookie Joe Alt's first challenge in his regular-season debut was to hold off three-time Pro Bowler Maxx Crosby.
Facing the Las Vegas Raiders defensive end is a challenge for any seasoned offensive lineman in the NFL, but it is considerable more difficult for a rookie.
Despite the high level of competition, Alt got the job done in Sunday's season opener. He allowed zero quarterback pressures across 11 one-on-one matchups with Crosby, according to NFL Pro.
Crosby hasn't been held to zero pressures in a matchup against an offensive lineman since Week 9 of 2022, according to the site.
Alt's performance helped the Chargers defeat their AFC West rivals 22-10. The Los Angeles offensive line looked sloppy in the first half, but the unit found its' rhythm in the second half.
The rookie allowed just three pressures across his 28 total pass-blocking snaps, an impressive feat for a rookie tasked with facing Crosby for almost half of his snaps.
"He's a great competitor. I felt like I went out there and just competed all game long," Alt said of about Crosby, via the team's transcript. "That was my goal and continuing to take a next-play mentality."
Alt looked like a seasoned professional with his hands, balance, and recover ability. Although the rookie offensive lineman had a phenomenal regular season debut, he wasn't satisfied.
"Now it's go back and watch the film and see where I can improve," Alt added.
The Notre Dame product is a respected rookie by his peers. Rashawn Slater, who lines up opposite of Alt, gave the rookie high praise postgame.
"Super proud of him. I've always known from the very beginning he was going to be dominant," Slater said. "I have no doubt he dominated today. I haven't even looked at the film, but I just know he did."
The Chargers not only got in the win column to start the season, but they set the tone for a new era of Los Angeles football.
It was an electrifying win, especially for a team that lost to the Raiders by 40-plus points last season.
"It's a great feeling," Alt said. "Being able to go out here, especially my first one, and play with these guys and the offensive line that taught me so much and get a win out here, it's a great experience."
More Chargers: Chargers Sign CB To Bolster Secondary Depth