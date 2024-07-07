Stats Break Down Where Chargers Were Efficient On Offense In 2023
The Los Angeles Chargers endured one of their worst seasons in recent memory, finishing 2023 with a disappointing 5-12 record. The team struggled significantly, especially on the defensive side of the ball, where they ranked among the worst in many categories. While the defense floundered, the offense managed to keep pace with the competition at times, primarily through a heavy reliance on the passing game.
Pro Football Focus's Amelia Probst developed an algorithm that categorized teams into four clusters based on their 2023 offensive production. According to Probst, the Chargers ranked in Cluster 1, which includes teams that were pass-heavy and had moderate success in throwing the ball. To be part of this cluster, teams needed to achieve at least a 70.0 PFF offensive grade in 2023 and maintain a high average pass rate of 63.5 percent.
"Despite recording a 10th-ranked passing grade (83.0) in 2023, the Chargers ranked only 18th in first-down conversion rate (32.3%)."
Despite their success through the air, the Chargers, along with nine of the 11 teams in this cluster, missed the postseason. This highlights the fact that while a strong passing game can be beneficial, it is not sufficient on its own. The Chargers' inability to establish a reliable running game significantly hampered their overall effectiveness and contributed to their early vacation after Week 18.
With Jim Harbaugh now at the helm, there is hope for a more balanced and successful approach in the upcoming season. Harbaugh's leadership should help the Chargers avoid being pigeonholed into the same cluster by the end of 2024. The team will need to address both their defensive deficiencies and the lack of a consistent running game to become true contenders in the NFL once again.
More Chargers: Chargers' Joey Bosa Doesn't Believe LA's Poor Cafeteria Grade Is Accurate