Watch Chargers' Jim Harbaugh Step Back Into Role of Starting Quarterback
No Justin Herbert, no problem.
With Herbert out right now during training camp, Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh stepped in and took reps at the Chargers' training camp Monday.
Donning pants and a Chargers sweater, Harbaugh could be seen saying 'hut,' getting tossed the ball, showing off some footwork, and completing a pass to Chargers tight end Zach Heins. The former NFL quarterback showed he can still crisply deliver a pass, even if it wasn't the tightest spiral of his career.
Before he got into coaching, Harbaugh played 13 NFL seasons, making one Pro Bowl during his career. He threw for 26,288 yards, 129 touchdowns, and 117 interceptions as he played for the Chicago Bears, Indianapolis Colts, Baltimore Ravens, and even the San Diego Chargers. After his playing career ended, he was even named to the Los Angeles Chargers Ring of Honor.
Harbaugh has made it clear through training camp so far that he intends to participate. He comes to practice wearing cleats and has previously been seen participating in conditioning drills.
Herbert joked last week that he had to "be careful" not to miss any reps or Harbaugh would come in and take his spot.
"I think it's awesome," Herbert said on NFL Network. "He'll jump in there and take some quarterback reps. If I'm not careful, if I take a breather for a quick second, he's in there. I gotta be pretty stubborn with my reps."
Now that Herbert is working through a plantar fascia injury that will sideline him for at least two weeks, Harbaugh has snuck back onto the field. Herbert is expected to be back before the start of the regular season but could have to play through pain for at least part of the season.
Chargers backup quarterback Easton Stick, who filled in for Herbert last season when he had a broken finger injury, continues to get the majority of first-team reps through training camp with Herbert out.
Stick has struggled through at times during training camp so far, throwing multiple interceptions. The Chargers defense has been dominant in practice, even taking advantage of the Los Angeles Rams' offense and coming up with six turnovers.
Stick reminded the press Sunday that he is a different player than Herbert, and can't reach his level of play. “Once the ball snaps I can’t play like Justin. There are very few people in the world that can do what Justin Herbert does," Stick told reporters.
More Chargers:
Chargers' Justin Herbert Reveals Jim Harbaugh Battles Him at QB Position in Camp