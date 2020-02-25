Chargers HC Anthony Lynn Disputes Notion He Needs Mobile QB, Cites Tom Brady

INDIANAPOLIS -- After the Los Angeles Chargers confirmed the departure of Philip Rivers earlier this offseason, the veteran quarterback's lack of mobility and the coaching staff's preference for mobility at the position was often cited as the catalyst behind the decision. However, a prominent member of the organization disputed that notion Tuesday at the annual NFL Scouting Combine.

"I've heard that too," Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn said with a laugh. "I prefer a winning quarterback. You don't have to be mobile."

Rivers quite famously lacks the mobility of many of his quarterbacking peers, instead making a career out of dissecting defenses with a quick-passing game from the pocket. That style served him well during his first two years under Lynn, a stretch in which the Chargers went 19-11 in the regular season and 1-1 in the playoffs.

Though Lynn and his staff have shown flexibility in regard to their quarterback -- the Chargers ran pistol option with Tyrod Taylor behind center against the Jacksonville Jaguars last season -- the success with Rivers provides a compelling case for other passers who can't regularly make plays with their legs. Lynn pointed to one such signal-caller as evidence.

"I believe that guy in New England won a lot," Lynn said. "He's not very mobile."

The "guy in New England" to which Lynn refers is quarterback Tom Brady, the three-time league MVP and six-time Super Bowl champion of the New England Patriots. As Brady will hit free agency next month and the Chargers have a void at the position, Lynn's choice to reference him will undoubtedly create some stir.

Still, while Lynn doesn't mind working with statuesque quarterbacks, he does see mobility as a valuable asset.

"I studied high school football," Lynn said. "I love high school football. I come from the State of Texas, obviously. But if you just study high school football, you know the direction of the National Football League down the road. All those quarterbacks are athletes now, and they pass year-round in these seven-on-seven camps. So, now you have athletes that are really good passers and you can do so many things with that. But you have a handful of quarterbacks that can still win from the pocket."

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH