Chargers linebacker took the field in honor of his brother following tragedy
The Los Angeles Chargers travelled to Nashville early on Halloween where they will take on the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.
News broke on Saturday that tragedy had struck the Chargers family the night before.
Jabari Henley, Chargers linebacker Daiyan Henley's older brother, was shot and killed in South Los Angeles late Halloween night.
NBC Los Angeles reported Saturday that Los Angeles County Medical Examiner had reported Saturday that the man killed was Jabari Henley.
Jabari, also know as by his stage name Baby Uiie, was an aspiring rapper in the Los Angeles music scene. He and Daiyan both played football for Crenshaw high school just four miles away from the Chargers home of Sofi stadium in Los Angeles. Jabari was listed as a running back and linebacker by MaxPreps in the class of 2010.
Jabari's passing is currently being investigated by the office of the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner.
The CBS broadcast team, early in the game, said Daiyan decided to play against the Titans to honor his brother and his family. Henley took the field against the Titans with a heavy heart. Henley finished the game against the Titans with nine total tackles and a sack.
Daiyan Henley has been open about being big on family and was thrilled to be drafted to play in his hometown.
After the game, Henley posted from the locker room on his Instagram stories and teammates shared messages of support:
