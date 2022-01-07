Game status of Chargers Linsley and Tranquill plus more

The Chargers injury list heading into their big game against the Las Vegas Raiders has only two names on it. The two biggest questions heading into the game are the status of center Corey Linsley and linebacker Drue Tranquill.

Linsley suffered a back injury in the first quarter of the game last Sunday against the Broncos. There was concern after he didn't practice on Wednesday. He was a full participant on Thursday along with Friday, so he is off the injury list and ready to play.

"He had a really good week of practice," Staley said.

The team has missed linebacker Drue Tranquill after hurting his ankle two weeks ago in Houston. He missed last week against the Broncos, and the defense held it down with him missing.

He is questionable heading into Sunday's game.

"I would anticipate him playing," Staley said.

The Chargers defense will need him against the Raiders to help cover tight end Darren Waller if he plays and also help stop the run.

Besides Tranquill returning, the defense could be getting a boost if edge rusher Kyker Fackrell returns. He was placed on IR after having a procedure done on his knee. He has been practicing for the last two weeks.

"There's definitely a chance, I think Kyler is probably more likely than Mark," Staley said. "But we're going to make those determinations here in the next 24 hours."

He only has three sacks this season, but he has consistently pressured the opposing quarterback. If the pass rush has their four guys healthy, they may be able to get after Raiders quarterback Derek Carr.

Chargers PFWA Chapter awards

Every year the Chargers Pro Football Writers of America chapter votes on their team's MVP, which goes without saying is the most valuable player. There is also a second award called good guy.

The MVP for the Chargers chapter was quarterback Justin Herbert. He is a two-time MVP, and after the season he is having, it is evident why he was chosen.

Herbert has completed 67 percent of his passes for 4,631 yards and 35 touchdowns. He kept this team in games and was the focal point in the team's success this season.

Herbert continued to grow in his second season but in his sixth different offense in six seasons. He has been a touchdown machine for the organization. The play of Herbert in the last two seasons has given fans hope for the future.

"I appreciate that," Herbert said. "That is a huge honor, and I really appreciate that."

Now the good guy award's definition is "given to an NFL player for his qualities and professional style in helping pro football writers do their jobs."

For the Chargers chapter, it was Joey Bosa that was selected as the good guy. Bosa is one of the meanest players on the field, but he was great with the media.

When Bosa stands in front of the camera, he gives the media at least four or five great quotes that can improve a story.

"Thank you," Bosa said on zoom. "I want to thank my parents. I am happy people have that opinion of me. Thank you. At least I'm nice to you guys."

Nuts N' Bolts