Chargers CB Asante Samuel Jr. Coming In W/ Chip on His Shoulder

The Chargers needed secondary help. They didn't address the need bringing in a free agent, instead, they waited until the draft and selected cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. from Florida State with the 47th pick in the second round.

If that name sounds familiar, it is because his father, Asante Samuel Sr., played in the NFL for numerous years. There are numerous similarities between the two players.

"It means the world to me," said Samuel. "I have been out there grinding for this moment my whole life. So, I just wanted to share this moment with my family and soak it all in."

Both father and son are 5'10 but play with a chip on their shoulder. Samuel Jr. has speed, aggressiveness, and has good ball skills. Like his father, if he catches an interception, he is dangerous to return it for six points.

One of his best qualities on the field is that he isn't scared of putting his head down and making an open-field tackle on a running back. He is also very good at closing down.

Like previously mentioned, Samuel's father played with a chip on his shoulder, which turned into two Super Bowl Championships, two-time all-pro selections, and four-time pro bowler. His son now has a chip on his shoulder after being a projected first-rounder and is ready.

"A lot of corners got picked before me because of size, but I feel like I'm going to make them regret that," said Samuel.

Now, the Chargers cornerback group features Samuel Jr., Michael Davis, and Chris Harris Jr. Expect Samuel to be close to the hip of a veteran like Harris to learn as much as possible from him, especially because they share similarities on the field.

Chargers safety Derwin James tweeted out his excitement, saying that he had told Samuel that they would be playing together.

"He's always been in my ear," said Samuel. "Like, he always wanted to play with me because he loved me. He just wanted to make sure that we end up on the same team, and I'm blessed to have him on the team. Just the older guy from FSU. Just blessed for the opportunity."

Florida State is known as "DB U," which is defensive back university because of all the defensive back talent they have produced. The likes of James, LA Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey, and Deion Sanders.

"I kind of went to Florida State because of that, and just trying to keep the tradition going and just keeping the view alive," said Samuel.

Samuel adds a whole new element to the secondary as a whole. It is presumed that in Brandon Staley's defense, they will be playing more man-to-man defense. He doesn't know where he will lineup, but it doesn't matter the scheme or position.

"I played every scheme in college," explained Samuel. "I played zone. I played man. So, I feel like I could adapt to wherever I go."

Chargers general manager Tom Telesco has been patient the first two rounds, especially with all of the madness that took place during the second round with all of the trades that took place. He has now selected left tackle Rashawn Slater and cornerback Asante Samuel Jr.

"Wherever I lineup at, I'm making an impact for the team," said Samuel.