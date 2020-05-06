ChargerReport
Top Stories
News
Game Day

Frank Reich: Working with Philip Rivers Again 'Like Riding a Bike'

Jason B. Hirschhorn

The presence of head coach Frank Reich and offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni proved to be the driving force behind Philip Rivers' decision to sign with the Indianapolis Colts earlier this offseason. The two coaches, each of which worked with Rivers roughly half a decade ago as members of the San Diego Chargers staff, have a familiarity with the veteran quarterback that no other team interested in his services could offer.

At least so far, that relationship has worked well for all parties involved.

"Literally like riding a bike," Reich said to reporters this week about working with Rivers again, adding, "We know what Philip likes. Philip kind of knows how we think, but at the same time, we've brought some new things. He's brought some new things. That's been fun"

The offensive system Reich runs has changed to some degree since he left the Chargers following the 2015 season, the result of spending time with the Philadelphia Eagles and head coach Doug Pederson. Though Sirianni worked in Los Angeles more recently, he too has evolved his approach since leaving in 2017.

But the principles of the West Coast offense remain at the core of Reich and Sirianni's system, concepts with which Rivers feels comfortable despite working with different coaches in recent years. "It's almost like he's been with us the whole time," Reich said.

Just as importantly, Reich believes Rivers "hasn't fallen off physically" from when they worked together, a point of contention during the latter's turnover-prone 2019 season. Though the veteran signal-caller wouldn't acknowledge that the Chargers' supporting cast played a role in his issues last year, the near-constant reshuffling of the offensive line and periodic absences of key receivers and running backs due to injury or contract holdout affected his comfort and performance. In Indianapolis, he should have more stability along the line and capable weapons around him.

"I just think he's at a stage in his career where this is the right thing," Reich said. "This is a great move for him. He's a great fit for us. I think he's going to welcome playing behind this offensive line and handing the ball off more and not having to throw it 35 times a game to win."

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NFL Power Rankings: Chargers Still Back of League Following Draft

The Chargers' 2020 draft class did not convince ESPN's power-rankings curators to place them among the NFL's top teams.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

by

Mc Dad

Chargers Add RB Derrick Gore to 90-Man Roster

The Chargers continue to tinker with their rocker, adding running back Derrick Gore on Tuesday.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers Tab Pep Hamilton as QB Coach, Finalizing Staff

The Chargers hiring Pep Hamilton as quarterbacks coach, finalizing the offseason changes to the coaching staff in the process.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Former Chargers QB Philip Rivers Had Sixth Most Dropped Picks in 2019

Philip Rivers totaled 20 interceptions last season, but he could have produced eight more if not for drops by the defense.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers LB Kenneth Murray Plays like Madden 'Create-a-Player'

Kenneth Murray's position coach from Oklahoma compares him to a created player in Madden.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Bronco Mendenhall: Chargers WR Joe Reed a 'One-Size-Fits-All' Weapon

New Chargers wide receiver Joe Reed received a major endorsement from his former college coach, Bronco Mendenhall.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

NFL Not Expecting International Games in 2020

The NFL doesn't expect to play games outside of United States borders in 2020 due to the coronavirus.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

NFL 2020 Schedule Release to Include Full 17 Weeks

The NFL plans to start on time and will release a full 17-week, 16-game schedule later this month.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers' Derwin James Hopes to Play 'Everywhere' on Defense in 2020

Derwin James hopes the Chargers move him around the defense even more in 2020 than they have in the past.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers QB Justin Herbert embraces competition with Tyrod Taylor

Jason B. Hirschhorn

by

redpanda2020