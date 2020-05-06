Frank Reich: Working with Philip Rivers Again 'Like Riding a Bike'

The presence of head coach Frank Reich and offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni proved to be the driving force behind Philip Rivers' decision to sign with the Indianapolis Colts earlier this offseason. The two coaches, each of which worked with Rivers roughly half a decade ago as members of the San Diego Chargers staff, have a familiarity with the veteran quarterback that no other team interested in his services could offer.

At least so far, that relationship has worked well for all parties involved.

"Literally like riding a bike," Reich said to reporters this week about working with Rivers again, adding, "We know what Philip likes. Philip kind of knows how we think, but at the same time, we've brought some new things. He's brought some new things. That's been fun"

The offensive system Reich runs has changed to some degree since he left the Chargers following the 2015 season, the result of spending time with the Philadelphia Eagles and head coach Doug Pederson. Though Sirianni worked in Los Angeles more recently, he too has evolved his approach since leaving in 2017.

But the principles of the West Coast offense remain at the core of Reich and Sirianni's system, concepts with which Rivers feels comfortable despite working with different coaches in recent years. "It's almost like he's been with us the whole time," Reich said.

Just as importantly, Reich believes Rivers "hasn't fallen off physically" from when they worked together, a point of contention during the latter's turnover-prone 2019 season. Though the veteran signal-caller wouldn't acknowledge that the Chargers' supporting cast played a role in his issues last year, the near-constant reshuffling of the offensive line and periodic absences of key receivers and running backs due to injury or contract holdout affected his comfort and performance. In Indianapolis, he should have more stability along the line and capable weapons around him.

"I just think he's at a stage in his career where this is the right thing," Reich said. "This is a great move for him. He's a great fit for us. I think he's going to welcome playing behind this offensive line and handing the ball off more and not having to throw it 35 times a game to win."

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH