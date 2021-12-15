Chargers have some question marks heading into Thursday's game against KC

The Chargers had quite a bit of injury news heading into their Thursday night matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

First off, Chargers head coach Brandon Staley announced that left tackle Rashawn Slater is out for Thursday's game. He did indicate that former third-round pick Trey Pipkins will start at left tackle.

"Trey's continue to improve for us, and I think we have confidence in him to go execute the job, and we're going to do everything we can within the game plan to make sure that we play really well around him," Staley said.

Four players appeared on the injury report for the Chargers. Derwin James, Asante Samuel Jr., Alohi Gilman, and Austin Ekeler are all questionable heading into Thursday's game.

James dealt with discomfort in his hamstring on Saturday, so the Chargers decided to sit him against the Giants. He is the leader of the defense, and they need him especially having to go up against tight end Travis Kelce.

"We're going to work him out pregame," Staley said. "He was out there on the practice field today, as you guys saw and trending much better than it was last week for sure."

Ekeler sustained an ankle injury during the third quarter against the Giants and had his ankle heavily taped. He was moving well during the portion open to the media on Wednesday.

"Austin is just sore, but we're going to make sure before the game that he's feeling okay," Staley said.

Samuel Jr. has been out with a concussion for three games. It was his second, so the Chargers have been very cautious with him and let him come back when he is ready.

"He's been out in the practice field as well," Staley explained. "But we're just going to make sure right before the game that he feels you know his best, and if it's a go, then we'll go that direction. If not, then we'll go in a different direction."

Receiver Keenan Allen returned to the team after being out due to testing positive for COVID last Monday. He will play on Thursday.

"He looks fresh, and he certainly helps our chances," Staley said.