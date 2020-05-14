Chargers' Isaac Rochell: Defense 'Can Be Lights Out' in 2020

Last season, the Los Angeles Chargers' turnover woes -- specifically the struggles of quarterback Philip Rivers -- became the dominant narrative surrounding the team. However, issues with the defense also contributed to a disappointing 5-11 final record, with several key players missing time with injuries or playing below expectations.

The spotlight has continued to follow the offense this offseason, with changes behind center and garnering most of the attention. But the defense has undergone a facelift as well. The Chargers have added plenty of talent while some of their injured players from a year ago have come back to health. In the eyes of one of the team's defensive contributors, the unit looks primed for a breakout.

"Oh, I think it can be lights out," defensive lineman Isaac Rochell said this week on the Jim Rome Show. "I mean, I always like to start with the D-line. I can't picture another D-line as good as ours with as much depth as our D-line has. Just in hour room, we've had a lot of guys stay and we've got a lot of retention, which I think helps with the overall development."

The Chargers entered the offseason with some cornerstone pieces along the defensive line as well as some changes. Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram, one of the top edge-rushing tandems in the league, will return for the 2020 season with third-year pro Uchenna Nwosu working behind them. Meanwhile, the interior will look different, with veteran defensive tackles Brandon Mebane, Damion Square, and Sylvester Williams departing while Linval Joseph arrives from the Minnesota Vikings to anchor the middle of the unit. With Justin Jones and Rochell expected to continue developing and much expected of 2019 first-rounder Jerry Tillery, the line has plenty of upside and depth.

"Signing Linval Joseph, he's going to come in and make a huge impact," Rochell said. "Justin Jones, he had a huge impact last year and [Nwosu] moving forward. So, I think that's the anchor of the defense."

While the Chargers feel excited about their defensive line, they might possess even more talent in the back of the defense. The secondary, which already featured stars Derwin James and Casey Hayward, added All-Pro slot corner Chris Harris through free agency. Those stars will work alongside Desmond King, Rayshawn Jenkins, Nasir Adderley, and others to form arguably the best group of defensive backs in the NFL.

Meanwhile, the linebacking corps has received upgrades from a season ago. The Chargers added Oklahoma standout Kenneth Murray in the first round last month to work alongside returning contributors Denzel Perryman and Drue Tranquill. The front office also brought in former Cincinnati Bengals starter Nick Vigil for added competition.

"And then you said it, Kenneth Murray," Rochell said. "I mean, that dude's a beast. Bringing him on, I can't imagine what offenses will do having him and Derwin James. I mean, where do you run the ball? The amount of field they can cover defensively -- and you add on Rayshawn Jenkins, Chris Harris, and some of the other guys. I think we have so much potential."

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH