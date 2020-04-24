Chargers Trade Up for Kenneth Murray, Addressing Major Defensive Need

LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Chargers addressed their biggest need at the top of the first round, selection Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert. They filled another major void later in the night when they traded back into the first round to take Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray.

Though the Chargers have rarely traded up in the first round under general manager Tom Telesco, the opportunity to land a premier linebacker prospect convinced him to break character and send the No. 37 and No. 71 overall picks to the New England Patriots in order to secure another first-round selection, the 23rd overall. Barring another trade, Los Angeles will not pick again until Saturday, the final day of the draft.

Murray, who became the first linebacker off the board in the 2020 NFL Draft, enters the NFL as one of the cleaner prospects at his position. He thrived as a run defender at Oklahoma and possesses the athleticism to eventually develop into an impact player in coverage. He joins a linebacking corps that already includes veterans Denzel Perryman and Nick Vigil as well as Drue Tranquill, a fourth-round pick from a year ago that carved out a regular role on defense by the end of his rookie year.

The combination of Murray, Perryman, Tranquill, and Vigil will allow defensive coordinator Gus Bradley to adjust his personnel more extensively for opponents in the short run. Injuries at the position hamstrung the Chargers defense for long stretches in 2019, and adding a potential impact talent like Murray should help alleviate concerns should attrition hit the linebacking corps in a significant way again next season. In the long term, Murray has the potential to become one of the centerpieces of the defense.

With quarterback and linebacker now addressed, the offensive line becomes the Chargers' most significant remaining area of need. The team traded for Pro Bowl guard Trai Turner and signed tackle Bryan Bulaga in free agency, but the starter at left tackle remains uncertain. Trey Pipkins, a third-round pick from 2019, currently sits as the front-runner for the job, but Los Angeles will also give consideration to Trent Scott and Sam Tevi, each of whom started a handful of games each last season. The front office could still add another tackle through the draft or look into free agency and the trade market where veterans Jason Peters and Trent Williams are available.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH