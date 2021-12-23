Chargers send six players to the pro bowl

There were six players that got voted to the pro bowl from the Chargers. It is the most they have sent to the pro bowl since 2019, when they sent seven.

The pro bowl list was quarterback Justin Herbert, left tackle Rashawn Slater, receiver Keenan Allen, center Corey Linsley, edge rusher Joey Bosa, and safety Derwin James.

There were questions before the season on whether Herbert would regress in his sophomore year. If anything, he has taken his game to a new level.

What hurt the Chargers in his rookie season was the inability to hold leads or drive to make the game-winning play. In 2021, it has been a strength leading to five victories because of his play on the final drive of games.

"Motherf****** MVP," receiver Keenan Allen said. "He's ballin'. He is going crazy. He is leading us in his second year. He is just making outstanding play after play."

He has continued to be a touchdown scoring machine. He passed Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino for most touchdowns scored in their first two professional seasons. Marino had 70, and on Thursday night, Herbert passed him with 71.

"You don't know that until you get with a player, and just his hunger," Staley explained. "That drive that will that he has to become his best. I think that that's what's been impressive for me this season."

It is the first pro bowl nod for the second-year quarterback. He is also the first Chargers pro bowl quarterback to be named the starter since Dan Fouts in 1983.

Herbert will also have the player that regularly protects his blindside with him.

Rookie left tackle Rashawn Slater is headed to his first pro bowl in his first professional season. He has been able to go toe-to-toe with multiple all-pro and pro bowl pass rushers.

When he was selected at 13th overall in this year's draft, the first thought was the Chargers have their quarterback and left tackle for the next 10-15 years.

"His best is to come to," Staley said. "He's nowhere near where he's going to be as a pro player, and he continues to improve a lot. That's why you see him after practice all the time working his game, he's improving rapidly."

The offensive line has been much-improved thanks to the drafting of Slater and the Chargers big free-agent signing of 2021 former Packers center Corey Linsley.

He has been a massive addition to the offensive line helping to be the leader in the middle and giving Herbert an extra set of eyes pre-snap. He has helped bring stability to the offensive line and will be heading to the pro bowl for the first time in his career.

Slater and Linsley are the first multiple of Chargers offensive linemen to make the pro bowl since 2006. They will be starters.

Wide receiver Keenan Allen is headed to his fifth career pro bowl in a row. He has 92 receptions for 1,007 yards and five touchdowns on the season. Once again, he has been Herbert's go-to receiver.

Allen was asked about the possibility of making another pro bowl on Wednesday after practice.

"It would mean a lot; consistency and availability, being there for the team, being there to make plays when it's time to make plays, and staying consistent," Allen said.

For the fourth time in his career, edge rusher Joey Bosa has been named to the pro bowl. He is having another strong season with 9.5 sacks, six forced fumbles, and 20 quarterback hits. He has been on a hot streak sacking the opposing quarterback seven out of the last nine games.

After two seasons of being out with injuries, safety Derwin James returned this season and has been playing at a high level yet again. He has been the signal-caller of the defense while also being the heart and soul of the team.

From training camp until now, teammates have spoken about how special it has been to have their captain back.

James had 103 tackles, five tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, two interceptions, and two sacks. James is only the only defensive back since at least 2000 to record 100 tackles after missing the entire previous season due to injury.

This is his first pro bowl since his rookie year in 2018.

"He's the best safety in the league," Allen said last month. "I think he's going to be All-Pro again. It's just what it is. It's his consistency and availability. If he plays all 17 [games], only God can stop it."

