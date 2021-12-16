Chargers vs. Chiefs outcome could decide the AFC West winner

It has been two years since the Chargers were in a position to win the AFC West. It was also on a Thursday night matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chargers were 10-3 while the Chiefs had an 11-2 record.

It took a Mike Williams two-point conversion on the second to final play to beat the Chiefs 29-28. A week later, they had a hiccup loss to the Baltimore Ravens that cost them the division.

The Chargers haven’t won the division since running back LaDainian Tomlinson was on the team in 2009. They went 13-3 that season. It was an era where the Chargers dominated the AFC West.

It was run for a while by the Denver Broncos and quarterback Peyton Manning until they won Super Bowl 50.

The Kansas City Chiefs have since dominated it with Alex Smith and Patrick Mahomes at quarterback. They won Super Bowl 54 and have still held control of the division.

The Chargers will face the Chiefs for the second time this season. It will be on Thursday Night Football at SoFi Stadium.

Both teams will change their schemes up from their first matchup. Los Angeles won the first matchup 30-24 in Kansas City. The Chargers got off to a fast start because the defense came up with four turnovers of the Chiefs.

“Our focus isn’t what’s at stake, it’s just on our opponent,” Chargers head coach Brandon Staley said. “That’s where our focus is. We know the challenge that is in front of us. We have full respect for this team. Our focus is on how we need to play this game and what it is going to take from us. That’s where our focus is going to be. We know that it’s a great opportunity on Thursday Night Football, in front of the entire world.”

Kansas City sits at 9-4 while the Chargers are 8-5. The home team has a game in hand.

“We know what’s at stake,” Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu said. “Obviously, the Chargers are a pretty good football team, and we expect those guys to give us their best shot.”

If the Chargers win, both teams would sit at 9-5, with the Chargers having swept the Chiefs for the first time since 2013.

The Chiefs have a tough schedule to end the season, having to face the Pittsburgh Steelers for their last home game then travel to Cincinnati and Denver to end the season. While the Chargers would travel to Houston, home finale against Denver, then end the season in Las Vegas.

If the Chiefs win, they have a two-game lead on the Chargers, plus they would be 4-1 in the division while the Bolts would fall to 2-2.

“It definitely puts either of us in a great position to win the division,” Chargers edge rusher Joey Bosa said. “We’re playing well, both of us, right now. As everybody knows, it’s a big game, and it’s going to feel like a playoff game on Thursday.”

The Chiefs defense has been playing at a high level, holding opponents to less than 11 points a game since their six-game win streak. They are rushing the quarterback at a high level while also coming up with turnovers.

“It’s a big challenge,” Mathieu said. “Talk about one of the best quarterbacks in the league, got a lot of skill with playmakers on the field. This is a big challenge for us. I think this game is probably the most important game we’ve played up until this point. So, it’s going to take all of us to kind of get it done.”

Justin Herbert has been at his best when the whole country is watching. He is 3-1 with the bright lights on in his career. The lone loss was against the New Orleans Saints last season when they blew a 17-point lead to Drew Brees.

Herbert completed 68 percent of his passes while throwing for 1,182 yards, scored 13 touchdowns, and has one turnover, a popped-up Cam Heyward helmet hitting interception.

The Chiefs, meanwhile, are 3-2 this season in primetime and are on a three-game win streak since starting 0-2.

This game has a lot on the line for the AFC West. It will be Mahomes vs. Herbert III. Two defenses playing at a higher level than when they first faced off. It will be a fight.

“It’s always been a challenge playing those guys,” Bosa said.