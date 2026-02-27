3 Chargers NFL Draft Prospects in LA's Sweet Spot for DL Help

The NFL Scouting Combine is underway and the defensive linemen took the field on Thursday. The Los Angeles Chargers could be in the market for additional defensive tackle help in this upcoming draft.

There are several prospects who could be available for the Chargers at pick No. 22 in the first round. However, there are certain patterns the Chargers front office have built that can be examined. Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz came from the Baltimore Ravens and learned under Ozzie Newsome and alongside current Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta.

Looking back through the 2014 draft and adding in the Chargers past two draft classes, a pattern can be seen when it comes to both teams and drafting interior defensive linemen. From 2014 through the 2025 draft the classes where Joe Hortiz was involved between Baltimore and Los Angeles took ten defensive tackles. There were none taken in the first round and only one taken in the second round back when the Ravens took Timmy Jernigan in 2014. Of the ten picks, seven of the picks were taken in round three or four with an average draft slot of pick 110.

Thomas Martinez

We can never say the Chargers will not draft a defensive tackle in the first round but Joe Hortiz has not been part of a draft that has. There are many patterns and tendencies that can be seen from the Baltimore Ravens' philosophy that have arrived in Los Angeles alongside Hortiz and assistant general manager Chad Alexander.

The Chargers' selection of Justin Egboigbe in the fourth round of the 2024 draft and of Jamaree Caldwell in the third round of the 2025 draft is a direct match to the tendencies seen from the Ravens. If the pattern continues in 2026, which prospects may be there for the Chargers in the late day two third-round range?

Late day two defensive tackle prospects for the Chargers

"Big Citrus" Domonique Orange, Iowa State

Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

Domoniue Orange is an unselfish gap-controlling warlord. His game fits the Chargers need of a big anchor to clog up the middle of the line of scrimmage and occupy blockers to keep the linebackers clean. Orange explodes off the snap and will drive offensive linemen back and into rushing lanes. At Iowa State, he was tasked with occupying gaps and rarely had the opportunity to display pass rush moves but he has the power to collapse the pocket.

Orange may go a bit earlier but his lack of pass rush production may cause a slight delay in him being drafted.

The #Chargers rely on their IDL to slow down OLineman from getting to the LBs. Domonique Orange from Iowa State may be the most unselfish workhorse DT in this class. Watch him clear a path for the blitzing LB and take the Center and RG with him. #25 on Feldman's freak list. pic.twitter.com/oiwIk5EyFy — Thomas Martinez (@BoltsDraftTalk) November 7, 2025

Chris McClellan, Missouri

Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Missouri's Chris McClellan has elite pass-rush potential on the interior. He is a well-built defensive tackle with an explosive first step and lateral agility to beat interior blockers. He has a knack for knowing where the quarterback is in the pocket, sheds blocks and closes quickly.

Missouri defensive tackle Chris McClellan is explosive and has some solid pass rush upside. He uses his 34" arms well on the interior. pic.twitter.com/508KG5JsmP — Thomas Martinez (@BoltsDraftTalk) February 27, 2026

DeMonte Capehart, Clemson

Ken Ruinard - Imagn Images

DeMonte Caphart put up eye-popping testing at the combine. He uses brute force and power to eat offensive linemen alive. Clemson rotates their defensive lineman often and Capehart did not get as much attention as several of his teammates along the defensive front. He possesses pocket pushing and collapsing power and uses his length to disengage blocks.

Capehart is a powerful run-stopping interior defensive lineman who would be valuable on run downs early in his career.