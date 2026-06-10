AJ Brown Trade Buzz Loops in Final Trickle of Key Chargers Intel

It wasn’t all that long ago that the Los Angeles Chargers popped up in some brief reporting around trade rumors involving then-Philadelphia Eagles wideout AJ Brown.

Fast forward to now, Brown is a member of the New England Patriots via trade, as expected.

But the fallout from the Brown trade, which loops in the Chargers by name, is pretty interesting.

AJ Brown trade rumors fallout includes Chargers

A.J. Brown | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Well before Brown got traded, a report circulated that suggested the Chargers were one of his preferred destinations.

No wonder: The Chargers have boatloads of cash, a nice locale, a top-five quarterback with Justin Herbert, a need for weapons and Mike McDaniel. It goes on and on.

With Brown now on the Patriots, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer recounted Brown’s requested (and pretty realistic) possible landing spots:

Bills

Chargers

Chiefs

Patriots

Breer added: “The Bills traded for D.J. Moore soon thereafter, taking themselves off the market, while the Chiefs and Chargers didn’t show much interest in a deal, leaving the Patriots, who hadn’t put a first-round pick on the table yet much less a first-rounder and another high pick.”

It makes sense the Chargers weren’t all that interested. Brown is a No. 1 option for an offense, no doubt, but he’s on a big contract, might need a new one and is turning 29 years old this month. Tack on a pretty big trade asking price to actually get him, too.

Tack on the fact, too, that the Chargers have big investments in wideouts already. They’ve spent second-round picks and up on Quentin Johnston, Ladd McConkey and Tre Harris. There’s always an outside chance they re-up with Keenan Allen or go get another option that McDaniel likes.

As Chargers fans know, this is business as usual for general manager Joe Hortiz, for whatever that's worth. There is a long history of his front office in Baltimore operating like this to plenty of success. Big draft investments in wideouts are common. Big trades for wideouts, not so much.

Frankly, the Chargers just don’t make big moves. Even onboarding David Njoku in free agency wasn’t “big” outside of the name recognition because he didn’t have a lot of options on the market, nor did he need a big contract.

Maybe this approach by the Chargers changes in the future. If nothing else, the continued rumblings around Brown’s interest shows that other top names at various spots, especially on offense, will have an interest…if the Chargers are interested, anyway.

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