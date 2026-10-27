Chargers Should Aggressively Take Advantage of the Endless Bears Trade Rumors

Every public suggestion around the Los Angeles Chargers says Jim Harbaugh, Joe Hortiz and the organization out West won’t host a fire sale at the NFL trade deadline.

It’s not a shocking public stance right now. It also won’t be shocking when actions speak louder than words and they end up selling big. Harbaugh’s Chargers are the worst team in football at 0-6 and top the NFL draft order for good reason.

In related news, every public suggestion hints that the Chicago Bears are about to be big buyers at the upcoming NFL trade deadline.

This is related for one simple link between the teams: A guy named Khalil Mack.

Bears trade rumors should have Chargers selling

Khalil Mack | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For those out of the loop, the Bears are 5-2 and just behind the 6-0 Minnesota Vikings in the NFC North. The need for more pass-rushers and other all-in moves is obvious.

Among the many bits of reporting, Jordan Schultz appeared on The Pivot and linked the Bears and 49ers to Mack.

“Two teams I’m watching very closely, the 49ers and Bears,” Schultz said. “I’ve heard both teams connected to several defensive players, including rushers Josh Sweat, Khalil Mack and also DeForest Buckner…I’d be shocked if they don’t make a move before the deadline.”

Chargers fans don’t need to be told that Mack going to the Bears would be a reunion. In the process, the Chargers would do right by him by letting him go contend for a title.

Mack, after all, pondered retirement before coming back to the Chargers for at least one more year on an $18 million contract. He’s still playing at a high level for a defense that is slowly morphing into form after an adjustment period since the arrival of new coordinator Chris O’Leary.

In theory, the Chargers could sweeten the pot on a trade and up the return a bit by offering to absorb some of Mack’s remaining money on the one-year deal. But the overall return will be minimal. Even multiple teams interested in Mack won’t drive up the value that much.

The silver lining on a Mack trade, beyond just doing right by him, means even more developmental reps for the likes of Tuli Tuipulotu and first-round pick Akheem Mesidor.

And at this point, 0-6 is 0-6. A few wins won’t change this soon-to-be-selling outlook for the Chargers. But it’s especially true with Mack, as there’s no real reason to keep him around on a sinking ship after what he’s done for the franchise. Shipping him out to a franchise he’s familiar with and giving him a shot at a title is a no-brainer, especially with the rumors stressing just how active the Bears want to be at the deadline.

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