Joe Hortiz's Trade Deadline Plan Faces a Major Bye-Week Test

The Los Angeles Chargers had their bye week in Week 7. The Chargers needed a bye to regroup and hope to get some reinforcements back from injury. The reality is the Chargers are at a crossroads: they have significant injuries, their offense is still searching for an identity and they are 0-6.

The Chargers are currently in line to land the No. 1 overall pick in the 2027 draft. Following the Week 7 schedule, the Chargers now are the last winless team left in the NFL with the Dolphins taking down the New York Jets for their first win of the season.

The season is essentially over for Los Angeles but questions for the future loom large. Will new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel shake up the lineup find the best offensive strategy for the available personnel or will the offense continue to be a trainwreck?

The Chargers have two games remaining before the November 10th trade deadline. If McDaniel does not get the train back on the tracks, does he survive the season? If the Chargers do not make significant changes during the bye week and show a different on-field product against the Rams in week eight, does Joe Hortiz finally cave and engage in trade talks?

The current reports indicate the Chargers are holding off trade calls and as Jeremy Fowler put it, are "still giving the impression they are standing pat."

Temperature check on a few teams entering trade deadline:



-Many in league getting impression Colts will wait 1-2 weeks before determining trade course. Rallying off a few wins could change perspective. But...they need picks, too.



-Bucs still in NFC South hunt, but a loss… — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) October 24, 2026

If the plan from the Chargers front office is to stand pat and continue to try to save the season, perhaps not for 2026 but to find some continuity heading into 2027, that plan faces a massive test against the Rams next week. The Chargers, at best, could end up 2-6 heading into the trade deadline. However, if they drop to 0-7, Joe Hortiz's phone will likely be ringing non-stop.

Currently, betting markets have the Chargers and Dolphins in a tight race for the number one overall pick. Kalshi currently has the odds at 35 percent for the Dolphins and 31 percent for the Chargers. Typically, regimes do not survive a catastrophic season that leads to landing the top pick in the draft.

The deadline math for general manager Joe Hortiz and the Chargers' front office isn't as simple as buyers vs. sellers. They have to deal with a high-stakes balancing act with little margin for error. The front office could sell off tradeable assets to build for the future and net draft capital. The risk in selling is leaving your franchise quarterback, Justin Herbert, with even less to work with.

If Los Angeles continues to stand pat and hold the line, and they essentially will be burning future capital on a lost season. But, if they decide to go full fire-sale, does that symbolic waving the white flag put everyone's job further in jeopardy. John Spanos, President of Football Operations and son of Chargers owner Dean Spanos, will likely push the decision one way or the other.

Looking back to when the Chargers fired former general manager Tom Telesco and head coach Brandon Staley, John Spanos said in the days after, "My opinion is everything starts with ownership. Ultimately, we're responsible for everything. What we've been doing has not been good enough." What direction the Chargers go at the deadline may ultimately be out of Joe Hortiz's hands. If they fall to 0-7 the plan of standing pat may collapse.

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.