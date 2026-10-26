Chargers Get Their First Win of the Season...On Their Bye Week

The Los Angeles Chargers are 0-6, losing six straight to start the 2026 NFL season, the same season when the team was truly expected to contend for a Super Bowl. Pretty much nothing positive has happened for the squad since Sept. 13, the day the team started playing football in the regular season.

With the team continuing to lose, fans have had no choice but to look for other avenues to be happy or excited about their football team. Whether it is trading for or trading someone away, switching coaching staffs, etc., fans are looking for anything to change what is not working.

The biggest avenue is the NFL Draft, the place where all 32 teams come out of the three-day marathon feeling victorious and excited for what is to come in the ensuing NFL season. As Chargers fans, the draft excitement has come early, with the majority of us paying close attention to where the team is slotted to select in the upcoming highly touted 2027 NFL Draft.

Since the losses began, the Chargers have always placed in the top five of the estimated draft order, but never No 1. Having the first overall selection in the draft gives the team much flexibility, enough so to complete a rebuild of the roster in just one NFL Draft.

The Chargers Biggest Victory Since the Season Started

During the team's bye week, the Chargers were unable to achieve another loss to help their draft status, but instead were able to see their tanking competitor, the Miami Dolphins, win a game over the New York Jets, allowing for the Bolts to be the only winless team in the NFL and achieve the coveted #1 overall draft choice.

With this unfolding, the Bolts can either take a look at what is touted to be a generational prospect, Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, and select him to be the weapon that Justin Herbert deserves, or the team could upset the fans further by trading back and gathering a lion's share of draft capital.

Trading back is usually a great way to rebuild the roster, but passing on someone like Smith is also a great way to anger your fanbase. Either way, the team is now in the driver's seat to rebuild their roster with the maximum amount of capital, giving fans something to be excited about heading into the 2027 NFL season. Thank you, Miami Dolphins.

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