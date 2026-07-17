Chargers Roster Spotlights: Cam Hart, a Big Year Ahead to Prove His Long-Term Status

Cam Hart, born on December 5, 2000, in Baltimore, Maryland, played his high school at his local school, Good Counsel (located in Olney, Maryland), where he was a three-star wide receiver prospect, according to 247Sports.

He would commit to Notre Dame, where he would play in three games before redshirting due a season-ending injury. He would return in 2020, playing in eight games, being a depth option for the Fighting Irish. 2021 was Hart's big break, playing in a career-high 13 games, earning a career-high 42 tackles, four tackles for loss and two interceptions.

2022 and 2023 saw the production go down for Hart, but he was still considered one of the better cornerbacks in college football, even if the statistics did not follow. His reputation earned him 2024 NFL Draft hype with scouts having him graded in the mid-round range, with compliments to his physicality and good stature for the cornerback position.

Chargers Cam Hart, CB Notre Dame

The Los Angeles Chargers selected him in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, doing so alongside fellow defensive back Tarheeb Still. Both of these picks were Day 3 dart throws, and both saw early success in their careers.

Hart started in six games, earning 37 tackles and showing that he can play against some of the best receivers. His main concern was whether he can stay healthy for a full NFL season. In 2025, this question was alleviated, where he would play 16 games, earning career highs in nearly every category.

2025 Season Stats

16 Games Played

6 Games Started

1 Interception

11 Pass Deflections

48 Tackles

Measurables

Contract Status

"Cam Hart signed a 4 year, $4,383,928 contract with the Los Angeles Chargers, including $363,928 signing bonus, $363,928 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $1,095,982. In 2026, Hart will earn a base salary of $1,075,000, while carrying a cap hit of $1,165,982 and a dead cap value of $181,964." - Spotrac

Cam Hart's 2026 Season Outlook

Going into year three for Hart, it is a big season for him to prove that he can be a long-term Chargers defensive piece. If his play continues and his health progresses, he could be a key part of why the Chargers could succeed in 2026.

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