Chargers Roster Spotlights: Tarheeb Still, One of The Best Recent Draft Steals

Tarheeb Still, born on June 9, 2002, in Sicklerville, New Jersey, played his high school ball at Timber Creek Regional High School, where he played football, basketball and track & field. In his football career, he was named Defensive Back MVP at the 2019 Nike Football Opening Regional New Jersey event. This allowed him to earn three-star recruiting status according to 247Sports.

He was offered to play at Maryland, which he accepted and instantly played meaningful snaps during his 2020 freshman season. He earned 20 tackles in 4 games played. Going into 2021, he was thrust into the starting role, playing 13 games and earning two sacks and three tackles for loss as a defensive back.

The 2022 season had Still collect his first collegiate interception, while playing in another 13 games. Finally, in 2023, before the 2024 NFL Draft, he had a full breakout season, getting five interceptions in only 10 games.

With this elite season, NFL Scout Lance Zierlein had Still as a Day 3 prospect, with the excerpt of: "Inside/outside cornerback prospect who might be relied upon more heavily from the slot due to his lack of size and length. Still is scheme-independent, with the processing for zone and the foot quickness to play press and off-man. He plays with good anticipation to steal throws from zone and stay tight to route breaks over the first two levels. While he’s capable in press, he doesn’t have the burst to make up ground quickly when he whiffs against the release. Below-average make-up speed and length could be a concern, but Still has the coverage talent and scheme versatility to make a roster as a backup with some upside."

Chargers Tarheeb Still, CB Maryland

The Los Angeles Chargers saw the upside from Still, drafting him in the fifth round by the Los Angeles Chargers, with him quickly becoming one of their best corners early in his rookie season. In 12 starts, he had four interceptions, earning a few Defensive Rookie of the Year votes.

In year two for Still, it was not as productive a season, with him not collecting an interception or a sack. However, he was still a strong coverage defender who was relied upon in the run defense scheme held by Jesse Minter.

2025 Season Stats

15 Games Played

0 Interceptions

0 Sacks

7 Pass Deflections

53 Tackles

5 Tackles for Loss

Measurables

Contract Status

"Tarheeb Still signed a 4 year, $4,395,720 contract with the Los Angeles Chargers, including $375,720 signing bonus, $375,720 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $1,098,930. In 2026, Still will earn a base salary of $1,075,000, while carrying a cap hit of $1,168,930 and a dead cap value of $187,860." - Spotrac

Tarheeb Still's 2026 Season Outlook

Still is clearly one of the Chargers' starting cornerbacks, becoming one of the best draft steals in recent memory for the team. He will provide inside and outside versatility alongside teammate Derwin James in Chris O'Leary's future 2026 defense.

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