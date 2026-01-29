Chargers Agree to Terms with Next Defensive Coordinator

The Los Angeles Chargers ended a lengthy search for their next defensive coordinator late Wednesday night.

There, the Chargers announced Chris O'Leary as their next defensive coordinator.

O'Leary was the safeties coach for the Chargers in 2024 before jumping to Western Michigan University to serve as defensive coordinator there.

Now, O'Leary returns to the Chargers in that same role as the team looks to turn the page and move forward after Jesse Minter left to become head coach of the Baltimore Ravens.

The Chargers took their time with this coaching search, interviewing many names, including the following:

Steve Clinkscale

Adam Fuller

Dylan Roney

Aubrey Pleasant

Zach Orr

Dennard Wilson

Jim Leonard

Along the way, the Chargers made it clear they wanted to either go in-house with one of the coaches on the staff or bring on someone who could help things follow the Minter mold after his departure.

Thus, they landed on O'Leary, who had been in-house, technically. Now, he and the Chargers can turn their attention to a tough free-agency period that features pass-rushers Khalil Mack and Odafe Oweh heading for the open market.

Last year, O'Leary coached Western Michigan defense that ranked ninth in the FBS. During his time in Los Angeles, he helped oversee some of the flexible secondary work for the likes of Derwin James. And before that, he played a key role in some strong defenses for Notre Dame.

While arguably a mild surprise of a hire, O'Leary is a younger choice for the Chargers who already has some built-in familiarity with the unit. It's not as high-profile as Mike McDaniel on the offensive side of the ball, but it does follow the sudden trend of Jim Harbaugh embracing younger modernizations for his staff.

