Prospect Mocked to Chargers Dominates First Day of Senior Bowl Practices

The Los Angeles Chargers are on the clock. Not literally, but the off-season is in full swing and draft preparation for the franchise is in full swing as they finalize their coaching staff. Media and analysts are diving headfirst into draft coverage.

Renowned draft analyst for the NFL Network and NFL.com Daniel Jeremiah released his first mock draft of the cycle. Jeremiah is intimately aware of the Chargers and their roster as he serves as a color commentator on the local radio for the Chargers.

Jeremiah mocked monstrous defensive tackle Lee Hunter, from the Texas Tech Red Raiders, to the Chargers in his initial first-round mock draft. Hunter was a brutal interior force for the Red Raiders, who fielded possibly the best defensive front in college football in 2025.

Hunter's running mate, fellow defensive tackle Skyler Gill-Howard, suffered an ankle injury that required surgery and sidelined him for the rest of the season. In Gill-Howard's absence, Hunter kept the interior of the defense right on track and terrorizing opponents.

Lee Hunter shines at Senior Bowl

The 2026 Senior Bowl kicked off practices on Tuesday with a significant amount of projected top 100 prospects participating on the field. One-on-one drills are always the show-stopping moments of practice that draw the most attention, specifically in the trenches.

Lee Hunter arrived at the Senior Bowl fresh off an impactful season for the Red Raiders during their College Football Playoff run. As analysts have evaluated his 2025 film, Hunter has climbed up dradt boards from mutilple media outlets. He arrived in Mobile Alabama, where the Senior Bowl takes place annually and measured in at six foot three and one half and weighed in at 320lbs.

Texas Tech Senior Bowl Measurements from todays Weigh In:



6023/188 - WR Reggie Virgil

6032/198 - WR Caleb Douglas

6034/320 - NT Lee Hunter

6023/234 - EDGE Romello Height

6011/233 - LB Jacob Rodriguez — John “Draft” Vogel (@DraftVogel) January 26, 2026

Hunter's performance on the first day of practice had attendees buzzing with excitement. He was not only dominating one-on-one drills, where the defender general has an advantage, he was also displaying incredible talent in team drills and against double teams as well.

Lee Hunter (Texas Tech) just ROCKED an interior offensive lineman off the ball at the snap. My goodness.



Have fun handling him this week. — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) January 27, 2026

Holy smokes Lee Hunter!!! pic.twitter.com/xhln2W4na4 — Billy M (@BillyM_91) January 27, 2026

Hunter also impressed with his movement skills in bag drills.

Big Man Moving Texas Tech IDL Lee Hunter working bag drills pic.twitter.com/TDJJcbcLG4 — Coach K | Keith Sanchez (@TheTalentCode) January 27, 2026

Hunter's performance will be worth keeping an eye on as the week progresses and the offensive linemen start settling in with their new teammates. His performance so far has generated significant excitement about his professional projections

How Lee Hunter would fit with Chargers

The Chargers Teair Tart to a three-year extension, solidifying the nucleus of the defense. With Jamaree Caldwell playing well in his rookie season, the Chargers expect to being back a deep defensive line room.

Adding Hunter, as mocked by Daniel Jeremiah, would increase the floor and ceiling of the defensive front. Hunter has both pass-rush and run-defense capabilities. Beefing up the defensive front, especially with the loss of defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, will help the Chargers long-term. Most of the top teams in the NFL playoffs field disruptive and deep defensive lines. The Chargers could add Hunter and follow this trend as they push for playoff success.

