3 Chargers Make ESPN's List of Top 50 NFL Free Agents
In this story:
Though the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots still must determine the NFL's champion of this season, the Los Angeles Chargers have already moved on to next season.
Super Bowl LX is only 12 days away, but more importantly for the Bolts is the start of free agency in six weeks. Coach Jim Harbaugh's team is already looking ahead, saying goodbye to coordinators Greg Roman (fired) and Jesse Minter (head coach of the Baltimore Ravens) and hello to new offensive guru Mike McDaniel.
By March the Chargers should know the plans - return or retire? - of defensive leader Khalil Mack. They'll also have a plan in place to sign their own free agents or pursue other high profile names across the league. Will they target a No. 1 receiver such as the Dallas Cowboys' George Pickens? Or perhaps prepare for Mack's departure by going after Cincinnati Bengals' pass-rusher Trey Hendrickson? Maybe strengthen an ailing offensive line with Ravens' Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum?
First and foremost, however, they have to decide what to do about their own. In ESPN's list of the Top 50 free agents of 2026, Chargers' defensive Odafe Oweh comes in at No. 9. With Mack injured, the Bolts made a shrewd move to acquire him from the Ravens and he paid dividends all season with 7.5 sacks.
Writes ESPN:
"An explosive pass rusher who gets off the ball in a hurry, Oweh can also flatten his path to maneuver around offensive tackles. After getting traded from the Ravens on Oct. 7, Oweh had 7.5 sacks and 27 pressures in Los Angeles. Plus, he recorded three sacks in the team's playoff loss to the Patriots."
Other Chargers on the list: Mack (22) and guard Zion Johnson (33).
Richie Whitt has been a sports media fixture in Dallas-Fort Worth since graduating from UT-Arlington in 1986. His career is highlighted by successful stints in print (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), TV (NBC5) and radio (105.3 The Fan). During his almost 40-year tenure, he's blabbed and blogged on events ranging from Super Bowls to NBA Finals to World Series to Stanley Cups to Olympics to Wimbledons to World Cups. Whitt has been covering the NFL since 1989, and in 1993 authored The 'Boys Are Back, a book chronicling the Dallas Cowboys' run to Super Bowl XXVII.Follow richiewhitt