Chargers Target Fast-Rising Name from Broncos, With Bills in the Hunt

The Los Angeles Chargers secured Mike McDaniel as offensive coordinator, but have yet to nail down a defensive coordinator in the wake of Jesse Minter’s departure.

Those Chargers have interviewed a variety of names in and outside the organization for the spot.

Now, they’ve added a new name to the list. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Chargers requested an interview with Jim Leonhard of the Denver Broncos.

To say it’s a big development for the Chargers would be an understatement.

Chargers Target Jim Leonhard from Broncos as Bills Pursue

Leonard, just 43 years old, currently serves as the assistant head coach and defensive pass game coordinator for the Broncos.

Prior to news of the Chargers submitting this request, he’s also received big interest from the Buffalo Bills over their vacant defensive coordinator spot now that they have reset with new head coach Joe Brady.

This offseason is a key one for the Chargers on the defensive side. They already re-signed Teair Tart. But Khalil Mack could be leaving in free agency or via retirement. And former first-round pick Odafe Oweh was a massive win after coming over via trade, but they need to now fight to keep him on the open market, should he make it to free agency.

The #Chargers are requesting to interview #Broncos defensive passing game coordinator and assistant head coach Jim Leonhard for their vacant defensive coordinator position, source says. Leonhard also has interest from the #Bills, among others. pic.twitter.com/9jgj7nlNLS — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 28, 2026

The Chargers won’t necessarily receive permission to get with Leonard. But he’s likely near the top of the list as far as possible candidates go.

In the meantime, the Chargers have interviewed

Steve Clinkscale

Adam Fuller

Dylan Roney

Aubrey Pleasant

Zach Orr

Dennard Wilson

Clinkscale is the favorite amongst the in-house candidates, while Pleasant or Wilson figure to be the top names from outside the organization.

Then there’s Leonard, who has also interviewed with the New York Jets. He continues to be viewed around the NFL as one of the ascending defensive minds capable of keeping pace in today’s league.

The Chargers landing Leonard, then, would be a little like getting McDaniel for the offensive side of the ball. Replacing Minter isn’t easy, but doing it with Leonard while also taking from an AFC West rival would be a pretty big win.

