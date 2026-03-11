Chargers Could Make A.J. Brown Trade Wishlist Come True After Patriots Signing

Imagine the scenes at SoFi Stadium as Justin Herbert unloads a monster throw, as the ball gets closet it's caught by... A.J. Brown?

The Los Angeles Chargers have been linked to the Philadelphia Eagles star wide receiver, many believing a trade could be possible. Brown apparently has them on his shortlist.

Brown and the Eagles have had their fair share of differences, some becoming public. While Brown has produced four consecutive 1,000-yard campaigns since arriving in Philadelphia in 2022, there seems to be a clear disconnect between him and quarterback Jalen Hurts. Brown doesn't seem to be fond of the Eagles' coaching staff, either, as he was seen screaming at head coach Nick Sirianni on the sideline during their Wild Card loss.

Big Dom had to separate AJ Brown and Nick Sirianni on the sideline



(via @NFLonFOX)



pic.twitter.com/t6YKpXUMyf — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 11, 2026

The New England Patriots and Brown have been linked together in the past, with many believing that would be his landing spot eventually. That might have changed, as the Patriots agreed to terms with Romeo Doubs on a four-year, $80 million deal. While the signing doesn't necessarily rule out a Brown to New England trade, it makes it significantly more difficult.

This is where the Chargers should swoop in and take advantage. The Patriots were seen as Brown's favorite landing spot for a while. With them likely out of the picture, the Bolts should attack. This regime hasn't been known to make 'splash' moves, but this could be their first.

Chargers should seriously consider A.J. Brown trade after Pats sign Romeo Doubs

A.J. Brown | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

SI's Albert Breer mentioned that the Chargers are on Brown's list of teams that he'd like to be traded to.

"Finally, we’ve mentioned how the Patriots, Chiefs, Chargers and Bills were the teams on A.J. Brown’s wish list and that New England appeared to be the only team from that group really in on the idea of trading for the 28-year-old three-time All-Pro," Breer wrote. "That would seem to give the Patriots some leverage. But on the flip side, Brown is really the only top-shelf receiver on the trade market, which gives the Eagles leverage. Or maybe putting those two elements together will just turn this into a staring contest. Time will tell."

That excerpt was written ahead of the Patriots' signing of Doubs. Things could have changed. The Chargers haven't really shown an urgency to add another playmaker yet, but this is the chance to change that.

Brown's cap hits through 2029 are as follows:

2026: $23.4M

2027: $22.7M

2028: $27.6M

2029: $29.3M

The Chargers adding a 28-year-old dominant receiver with four years left on his deal sounds ideal. It could be the move that takes them to the next level. New offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel would have to be ecstatic to use a player of Brown's caliber.