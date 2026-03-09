This NFL Free Agency, Trade Rumor Should Dishearten Chargers Fans

The Los Angeles Chargers perhaps wanted to trade for Philadelphia Eagles star receiver A.J. Brown.

Brown reportedly wanted the Chargers.

The Chargers have been busy putting their droves of cap space to use by signing free agents who have already been cut. That meant locking down new starting center Tyler Biadasz and reuniting fullback Alec Ingold with Mike McDaniel.

As expected, the Chargers even spent a big chunk of change re-signing Khalil Mack.

From the sounds of it, that last point might prevent the Chargers from letting Brown get what he wants on the trade block.

A.J. Brown interested in joining Justin Herbert, Chargers

It’s not hard to see why a team with McDaniel at offensive coordinator and Justin Herbert at quarterback might interest someone like Brown.

Outlining Brown’s trip to the trade block, Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer wrote the following:

“Brown’s camp has certainly done its homework on interested teams, and I’ve heard that the Bills, Chargers, Chiefs and Patriots were on his wish list. Buffalo, having done the deal for Moore, is no longer involved. I don’t think the Chargers are either, with their focus on the offensive line and the edge positions (with a big chunk of money/cap now gone to Mack). And ditto on the Chiefs, who are zeroed in on the running back spot, and have a desire to replenish the roster with the picks they got in the McDuffie trade.”

It’s really, really tricky for any team to trade for Brown because of all the moving parts around the contract and cap space problems for the Eagles.

One thing we do know? The Chargers might be open to trading Quentin Johnston.

Maybe the Chargers loop back to this idea over the summer when the cap situation for the Eagles is a little clearer. But the asking price of a first-round pick and more is probably too rich for the Chargers.

Still, there are two really telling things about this whole situation:

The Chargers have it going on. Huge names want to join up.

The Chargers are being super aggressive. Don’t count anything out as they look to go all-in around McDaniel and Herbert.

Maybe a blockbuster like this never happens for the Chargers this offseason. But the buzz around the franchise right now is palpable.

