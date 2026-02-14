Former NFL GM Warns AFC West About Threat of Chargers in 2026

The Los Angeles Chargers must be headed in a good direction under Jim Harbaugh, right?

After all, free agency and the draft have yet to occur and the Chargers have popped up in Super Bowl projections. Harbaugh’s team is constantly thrown out in positive grades and names like Colin Cowherd have had some shocking praise for them.

These things can feel way too early, sure. But the offseason results so far, chief among them the hiring of Mike McDaniel, speak for themselves.

It doesn’t hurt, too, when thinking about the rest of the AFC West.

That’s what a former NFL general manager does in his recent outlook.

RELATED: 3 Seahawks Players Chargers Should Target in NFL Free Agency

Chargers’ spotlight in former NFL GM’s ‘big prediction’

Over at ESPN, former NFL general manager Mike Tannenbaum found himself asked to make a big prediction for next season.

Tannenbaum locked in on the Chargers while thinking about the AFC West:

“The Chargers will take a big step and win the AFC West. With offensive tackles Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater healthy, and Mike McDaniel bringing some energy, Justin Herbert & Co. get over the hump and win the division.”

McDaniel’s fit with Justin Herbert is exciting. So is returning the best offensive tackle duo in football before likely using the draft and massive free cap space to upgrade the interior of the offensive line between those tackles.

RELATED: Chargers Hire Former NFL Player as New Coach to Unleash Part of the Defense

u love to see it pic.twitter.com/hjGlrroX8Z — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) February 13, 2026

Can Chargers steal the AFC West?

It’s certainly a fair assessment from Tannebaum. The Kansas City Chiefs just missed the playoffs at 6-11 and face serious questions this offseason, such as the playing future of Travis Kelce.

The Las Vegas Raiders sit with the first overall pick after a 3-14 year. They blew up the coaching staff and could see franchise cornerstone Maxx Crosby force his way out via trade.

Right now, the 14-3 Denver Broncos look like the biggest long-term threat. They won a playoff game before losing Bo Nix for the AFC title game. Still, a strong offseason will be a must to sustain another run.

It’s never wise to count out a team with Patrick Mahomes under center, of course. But for all their faults and injuries last year, the Chargers still went 5-1 in the AFC West and didn’t try in the lone loss at the end of the season.

Add an innovative offensive mind and roster-wide upgrades through various means, and it’s not hard to see why projections like the Chargers so much.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Blockbuster Chargers Free Agency Prediction Would Be Bad Gamble for LA

Chargers Predicted to Lose Franchise Legend to Random Team

Chargers Worst-Case Scenario Around Justin Herbert Should Terrify Fans

Colin Cowherd’s Los Angeles Chargers Prediction is Surprisingly Good

Jim Harbaugh, Mike McDaniel Public Outing Goes Viral for Chargers Coaches